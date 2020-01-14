Optimizing Reflective Memory

Improve the use of your reflective memory usage by reducing the dynamic data size, creating channel mappings between targets, and using data channels selectively with non-VeriStand systems.Before you begin, add a reflective memory network.
|Goal
|Tasks
|Rationale
|Reduce the dynamic data size of the data sharing network to 0.
Dynamic Data Size specifies the number of channels in reflective memory to reserve for dynamically mapping channel data at run time. Reflective memory can negatively impact performance. Reducing the number of channels to 0 avoids decreasing performance.
|Create channel mappings between targets in the system definition file.
Rather than using data channels to read and write data between targets in a system definition, create channel mappings between targets. When you configure channel mappings, VeriStand uses optimized reflective memory.
|When sending data from a VeriStand system to a non-VeriStand system, manually select channels to add to reflective memory and read those channels from the non-VeriStand system.
VeriStand adds the channels you export to the direct memory access (DMA) block write for the target. This reduces CPU usage.
After selecting the channels to export, you must configure the non-VeriStand systems to read the memory addresses of the exported channels. The Export memory table to file option creates a text file that contains the memory addresses when you deploy the system definition file.
|When a VeriStand system must read data from a non-VeriStand system, add data channels to only the targets that require the data.
Data channels allow you to specify the reflective memory addresses a VeriStand target reads. However, you should only add data channels you intend to use. VeriStand reads the memory addresses one at a time. The more addresses VeriStand reads, the slower the performance.