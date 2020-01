Model Time

Use the Model Time channel to verify that the model is running at the correct rate.

You can compare the model time to the value of the System Time system channel to determine if the model is executing slower or faster than real time.

The following equation describes how the VeriStand Engine determines the rate to execute each model.

model rate = Primary Control Loop (PCL) rate / model decimation

If the rate for a model is incorrect, adjust its decimation and monitor the model time again.