Model Configuration and Execution Support

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    VeriStand enables configuration and execution of FMI 2.0 CoSimulation models on Windows and National Instruments Real-Time Linux 64-bit systems. This support requires FMUs to have the proper executable binaries available.

    The supported modeling environments include:
    • AVL Boost
    • FMU SDK
    • Wolfram SystemModeler
    • MapleSim
    National Instruments can validate other modeling environments on request if provided with sample models.

    Model Configuration

    You can use the same general model import and configuration steps in System Explorer to import FMUs into VeriStand.

    The following table displays how a variable appears based on its causality when a FMU is imported into VeriStand.

    FMU Variable Causality VeriStand Node Type
    input inport
    output outport
    parameter parameter that can be imported as a channel or accessed through Model Parameter Manager
    caluculatedParameter not visible
    independent not visible
    local signal

    The rate of the model is defined by the stepSize attribute in the DefaultExperiment. Decimation must be configured based on the rate at which the VeriStand Engine is running.

    Model Execution

    The following table displays the model execution target architectures that FMI Early Access supports on the NI platform.

    NI Target Architecture Folder in .zip Early Access Support
    PXI Linux linux64
    Linux64 cRIO linux64
    linuxArm arm-linux-gnueabi
    Win win32
    Pharlap win32
    sources sources
    Linux64 cRIO is expected to work by default due to its similar OS to PXI Linux.

