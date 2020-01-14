Model Configuration and Execution Support

VeriStand enables configuration and execution of FMI 2.0 CoSimulation models on Windows and National Instruments Real-Time Linux 64-bit systems. This support requires FMUs to have the proper executable binaries available.
You can use the same general model import and configuration steps in System Explorer to import FMUs into VeriStand.
The following table displays how a variable appears based on its causality when a FMU is imported into VeriStand.
|FMU Variable Causality
|VeriStand Node Type
|input
|inport
|output
|outport
|parameter
|parameter that can be imported as a channel or accessed through Model Parameter Manager
|caluculatedParameter
|not visible
|independent
|not visible
|local
|signal
The rate of the model is defined by the stepSize attribute in the DefaultExperiment. Decimation must be configured based on the rate at which the VeriStand Engine is running.
The following table displays the model execution target architectures that FMI Early Access supports on the NI platform.
|NI Target Architecture
|Folder in .zip
|Early Access Support
|PXI Linux
|linux64
|✓
|Linux64 cRIO
|linux64
|—
|linuxArm
|arm-linux-gnueabi
|—
|Win
|win32
|✓
|Pharlap
|win32
|—
|sources
|sources
|—