Maximizing System Performance

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Increase the efficiency of VeriStand by following best practices for your system definition, controllers, hardware, models, and reflective memory.

    Complete the following steps to optimize the performance of a VeriStand system.
    Depending on your goal, complete any of the following tasks.
    Goal Task
    Streamline the system definition Decrease the complexity of your system definition by removing unused hardware I/O channels, maximizing the Convert Clock rate for multiplex sampling DAQ devices, and using hardware timing.
    Configure the BIOS settings of the controller Increase the performance of your real-time controller by enabling turbo boost and reducing the number of enabled cores.
    Configure the Ethernet settings of the controller Increase the performance of your real-time controller by using line interrupt packet detection.
    Select hardware for performance Increase the performance of your VeriStand system by using hardware timing, simultaneous sampling, USB CAN devices, PXIe devices, and not using Real-Time Hypervisor.
    Improve model performance Increase model performance by consolidating small models and preallocating arrays for LabVIEW models.
    Optimize reflective memory Improve the use of your reflective memory usage by reducing the dynamic data size, creating channel mappings between targets, and using data channels selectively with non-VeriStand systems.

