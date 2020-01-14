Mapping Scales to Channels

Use VeriStand to apply a scale when you deploy and run the system definition.
You can map a scale to multiple channels, but a channel can only have one scale applied.
Scales can map to the following:
- FPGA channels
- Single-point DAQ channels
- XNET signals and raw data frames
- Custom device channels that you flag as scalable
- Launch the VeriStand Editor.
- In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
- Create a scale.
- Right-click Scales and select Map Scales.
- In the Scale Mappings dialog box, select one channel from Sources and one or more channels from Destinations.
- Click Connect to map the scale to the channel(s).
Note
Connect is only enabled if it is valid to apply the selected scale to the selected channel(s).
- Save the system definition file.
The mapped channels appear in Mappings.