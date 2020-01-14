Mapping Scales to Channels

Use VeriStand to apply a scale when you deploy and run the system definition.

FPGA channels

Single-point DAQ channels

XNET signals and raw data frames

Custom device channels that you flag as scalable Scales can map to the following:

Launch the VeriStand Editor. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file ( .nivssdf ). System Explorer opens . Create a scale. Right-click Scales and select Map Scales. In the Scale Mappings dialog box, select one channel from Sources and one or more channels from Destinations. Click Connect to map the scale to the channel(s). Note Connect is only enabled if it is valid to apply the selected scale to the selected channel(s). Save the system definition file.

You can map a scale to multiple channels, but a channel can only have one scale applied.The mapped channels appear in Mappings.