Mapping Scales to Channels

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use VeriStand to apply a scale when you deploy and run the system definition.

    You can map a scale to multiple channels, but a channel can only have one scale applied.
    Scales can map to the following:
    • FPGA channels
    • Single-point DAQ channels
    • XNET signals and raw data frames
    • Custom device channels that you flag as scalable
    1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
    2. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
    3. Create a scale.
    4. Right-click Scales and select Map Scales.
    5. In the Scale Mappings dialog box, select one channel from Sources and one or more channels from Destinations.
    6. Click Connect to map the scale to the channel(s).
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      Connect is only enabled if it is valid to apply the selected scale to the selected channel(s).

    7. Save the system definition file.
    The mapped channels appear in Mappings.

