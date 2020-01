Mapping Channels and Aliases

Connect channels or aliases to one another.

Note You can also click Configure Mappings and use the System Configuration Mappings dialog box to map channels and aliases.

Launch the VeriStand Editor. In the Project Files pane, right-click the system definition file ( .nivssdf ), and click Mapping Diagram. Click a channel or alias terminal and drag a wire to another channel or alias terminal to map them. Click Save all.

You can remove the mapping by deleting the wire.