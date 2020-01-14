Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Logging Target Data with the Embedded Data Logger

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use the VeriStand Embedded Data Logger custom device to log data on a target instead of the host.

    Use the Embedded Data Logger to log more data than the connection bandwidth between the target(s) and the host allows. For example, to log data on several real-time targets, use the Embedded Data Logger instead of streaming the data from each target back to the host.

    The Embedded Data Logger also allows you to log data after you disconnect the host machine. This is useful if you want to deploy your system definition to a real-time target, disconnect your host computer, and let the target run over several days.

    1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
    2. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
    3. Click Targets»Controller in the configuration tree.
    4. Right-click Custom Devices and click National Instruments»Embedded Data Logger.
    5. Add a log file.
      1. Right click Embedded Data Logger and select Add Log File.
      2. Edit the settings of the log file on its configuration page.
    6. Specify the channels you want to log in each log file by group.
      1. Click Channel Groups.
      2. Click Add Channel Group.
      3. Click Add Channels.
      4. In the Select Channels window, specify the channels you want to log in the channel group.
      5. Click OK.
    7. Save the system definition file.

