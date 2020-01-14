Logging Target Data with the Embedded Data Logger

Use the VeriStand Embedded Data Logger custom device to log data on a target instead of the host.

Use the Embedded Data Logger to log more data than the connection bandwidth between the target(s) and the host allows. For example, to log data on several real-time targets, use the Embedded Data Logger instead of streaming the data from each target back to the host.

The Embedded Data Logger also allows you to log data after you disconnect the host machine. This is useful if you want to deploy your system definition to a real-time target, disconnect your host computer, and let the target run over several days.