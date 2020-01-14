Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Locking Model Parameters at Run Time

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use the Workspace to lock a parameter, with a defined value from an expression, to prevent its value from changing as the result of a change to a variable.

    Before you begin, you must deploy and connect to a system definition with models before you can lock model parameters. Locking a parameter is useful if you want an expression to determine the initial value of a parameter, but do not want its value to change based on the expression. For example, in the expression b = a * 2, changing the value of variable a results in a change to the value of the parameter, b. If you lock b, its value does not update if a changes.
    Note  

    Locking a parameter does not prevent users from directly changing its value in the VeriStand Editor, Workspace controls, or the Model Parameter Manager. Locked parameters ignore only expression-based changes.

    VeriStand always unlocks parameters when you deploy a system definition. You cannot lock parameters when VeriStand initializes parameter values prior to running the model.

    1. Open the Workspace.
    2. Right-click a parameter.
    3. On the Item Properties dialog box, enable Lock.
    4. Click OK.
    A glyph appears next to the parameter to indicate you locked it.

