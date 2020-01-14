Locking Model Parameters at Run Time

Use the Workspace to lock a parameter, with a defined value from an expression, to prevent its value from changing as the result of a change to a variable.Before you begin, you must deploy and connect to a system definition with models before you can lock model parameters. Locking a parameter is useful if you want an expression to determine the initial value of a parameter, but do not want its value to change based on the expression. For example, in the expression b = a * 2, changing the value of variable a results in a change to the value of the parameter, b. If you lock b, its value does not update if a changes.
VeriStand always unlocks parameters when you deploy a system definition. You cannot lock parameters when VeriStand initializes parameter values prior to running the model.