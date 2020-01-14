Locking Model Parameters at Run Time

Use the Workspace to lock a parameter, with a defined value from an expression, to prevent its value from changing as the result of a change to a variable.

b = a * 2

a

b

b

a

Note Locking a parameter does not prevent users from directly changing its value in the VeriStand Editor, Workspace controls, or the Model Parameter Manager. Locked parameters ignore only expression-based changes.

Before you begin, you must deploy and connect to a system definition with models before you can lock model parameters. Locking a parameter is useful if you want an expression to determine the initial value of a parameter, but do not want its value to change based on the expression. For example, in the expression, changing the value of variableresults in a change to the value of the parameter,. If you lock, its value does not update ifchanges.

VeriStand always unlocks parameters when you deploy a system definition. You cannot lock parameters when VeriStand initializes parameter values prior to running the model.

Open the Workspace. Right-click a parameter. On the Item Properties dialog box, enable Lock. Click OK.