Loading a File in DIAdem

Load each data file generated during a log session in DIAdem to complete a variety of tasks such as generating graphs and tables.

ni.com/diadem

Click Edit settings on the data logging control. Select Post-Processing. From the Action to take at end of log session drop-down, select Load File in DIAdem. Configure the options on this page to meet your needs.

This feature requires NI DIAdem. For more information about NI DIAdem, visit