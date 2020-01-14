VeriStand Licensing Options

Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    National Instruments offers a variety of VeriStand licenses for the different ways you can use VeriStand in development and deployment applications.

    Licensing Options

    Use the following descriptions to determine the VeriStand licensing option that fits your needs.

    License Description
    Evaluation Mode Software runs as a Full Development system for 7 days. The evaluation period can be extended to 45 days. You can activate a VeriStand license at any point during or after the evaluation period.
    Full Development License Enables full VeriStand functionality.
    PC Development License Enables you to run simulations on a desktop PC.
    Operator License Enables you to configure a project file by determining the preconfigured system definition file that runs on the target and defining the test environment that an operator interacts with.

    Refer to ni.com/activate for more information about activating VeriStand licenses. Refer to ni.com/veristand to purchase a VeriStand license. Contact a local National Instruments representative for more information or for questions about specific licensing needs.

    Comparing License Option Features

    The following table shows the features available with the Full Development, PC Development, Operator, and Model Generation Licenses.
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    The table does not show the Evaluation Package because it includes the same features as the Full Development License. You must have The MathWorks, Inc. Simulink® application software installed to run your uncompiled models.

    Component Feature Full Development PC Development Operator
    System Explorer window View system definition files as read-only
    Create new system definition files
    Configure supported NI hardware devices
    Configure custom devices
    Configure models
    Add targets
    Add user channels
    Add calculated channels
    Map channels
    Add alarms
    Add procedures
    Deploy system definition file to a real-time target
    Navigation pane of the VeriStand Editor Add standard and custom Tools menu utilities
    Configure alarm responses
    Add custom files to a project
    Export channel resources
    Workspace window Create new screen files
    Add standard and custom controls and indicators
    Reconfigure alarms
    Stimulus Profile Editor Create stimulus profiles
    Run stimulus profiles
    Log data
    Models Run compiled models
    Generate compiled models

