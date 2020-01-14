VeriStand Licensing Options

National Instruments offers a variety of VeriStand licenses for the different ways you can use VeriStand in development and deployment applications.
Use the following descriptions to determine the VeriStand licensing option that fits your needs.
|License
|Description
|Evaluation Mode
|Software runs as a Full Development system for 7 days. The evaluation period can be extended to 45 days. You can activate a VeriStand license at any point during or after the evaluation period.
|Full Development License
|Enables full VeriStand functionality.
|PC Development License
|Enables you to run simulations on a desktop PC.
|Operator License
|Enables you to configure a project file by determining the preconfigured system definition file that runs on the target and defining the test environment that an operator interacts with.
Refer to ni.com/activate for more information about activating VeriStand licenses. Refer to ni.com/veristand to purchase a VeriStand license. Contact a local National Instruments representative for more information or for questions about specific licensing needs.
|Component
|Feature
|Full Development
|PC Development
|Operator
|System Explorer window
|View system definition files as read-only
|—
|—
|✓
|Create new system definition files
|✓
|✓
|—
|Configure supported NI hardware devices
|✓
|✓
|—
|Configure custom devices
|✓
|✓
|—
|Configure models
|✓
|✓
|—
|Add targets
|✓
|✓
|—
|Add user channels
|✓
|✓
|—
|Add calculated channels
|✓
|✓
|—
|Map channels
|✓
|✓
|—
|Add alarms
|✓
|✓
|—
|Add procedures
|✓
|✓
|—
|Deploy system definition file to a real-time target
|✓
|—
|✓
|Navigation pane of the VeriStand Editor
|Add standard and custom Tools menu utilities
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Configure alarm responses
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Add custom files to a project
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Export channel resources
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Workspace window
|Create new screen files
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Add standard and custom controls and indicators
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Reconfigure alarms
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Stimulus Profile Editor
|Create stimulus profiles
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Run stimulus profiles
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Log data
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Models
|Run compiled models
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Generate compiled models
|✓
|✓
|✓