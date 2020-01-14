VeriStand Licensing Options

National Instruments offers a variety of VeriStand licenses for the different ways you can use VeriStand in development and deployment applications.

Licensing Options

Use the following descriptions to determine the VeriStand licensing option that fits your needs.

License Description Evaluation Mode Software runs as a Full Development system for 7 days. The evaluation period can be extended to 45 days. You can activate a VeriStand license at any point during or after the evaluation period. Full Development License Enables full VeriStand functionality. PC Development License Enables you to run simulations on a desktop PC. Operator License Enables you to configure a project file by determining the preconfigured system definition file that runs on the target and defining the test environment that an operator interacts with.

Refer to ni.com/activate for more information about activating VeriStand licenses. Refer to ni.com/veristand to purchase a VeriStand license. Contact a local National Instruments representative for more information or for questions about specific licensing needs.

Comparing License Option Features

Note The table does not show the Evaluation Package because it includes the same features as the Full Development License. You must have The MathWorks, Inc. Simulink® application software installed to run your uncompiled models. The following table shows the features available with the Full Development, PC Development, Operator, and Model Generation Licenses.