Launch NI VeriStand Step

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Launches the VeriStand executable.

    The Stimulus Profile Editor runs as a separate executable from the main VeriStand application. Ensure VeriStand is running to execute tests. However, you can edit stimulus profiles and real-time sequences without running VeriStand.

    Property/Section Description
    Timeout Specifies the time in seconds to wait for VeriStand to launch before returning a timeout error.
    Description Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.

