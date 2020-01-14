Launch NI VeriStand Step

Launches the VeriStand executable.
The Stimulus Profile Editor runs as a separate executable from the main VeriStand application. Ensure VeriStand is running to execute tests. However, you can edit stimulus profiles and real-time sequences without running VeriStand.
|Property/Section
|Description
|Timeout
|Specifies the time in seconds to wait for VeriStand to launch before returning a timeout error.
|Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.