LabVIEW VI Model Hardware Target Support

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Verify your hardware target will support a LabVIEW VI compiled into a VeriStand model.

    Use the following table to determine if your hardware target supports a VeriStand model file type.
    Note  

    For a list of real-time targets and the real-time operating systems (RTOS) that each runs, see Real-Time Controllers and Real-Time Operating System Compatibility.

    Computer type RTOS Supported VeriStand model file type
    Windows ⁠— .lvmodel
    Real-Time Target Phar Lap ETS .lvmodel
    NI Linux Real-Time .lvmodelso

    On applicable real-time targets, .lvmodelso and .lvmodel files are supported if the source LabVIEW VI does not contain code with Windows function calls that are not supported by the RTOS.

    For targets running a Linux Real-Time OS, you must install additional software to enable LabVIEW models. For more information, refer to Creating Models in NI LabVIEW for Use in VeriStand.

