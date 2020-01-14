Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Improving Model Performance

Version:
    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Increase model performance by consolidating small models and preallocating arrays for LabVIEW models.

    To optimize your model performance, complete any of the following tasks.
    Task Rationale
    Consolidate small models into one large model. Several small models use more memory than one large model.
    Preallocate arrays for LabVIEW models instead of using Build Array functions.

    Each Build Array function uses a shared resource. This may delay the model execution because both models cannot use the shared resource simultaneously. Preallocating arrays avoids potential delays.

    To preallocate an array, use a Case structure and the First Call? function. Replace the elements of the array at run time with the Replace Array Subset function.

