Configuring and Executing Host-Side Logging

Configure the Data Logging control to start and stop logging during a log session based on triggers. A trigger is a condition-based formula, such as EngineTemp>5000.

When you configure a start trigger, the Data Logging control waits after a log session begins for the start trigger to evaluate to TRUE before logging.

You can also configure a stop trigger. When you configure a stop trigger, the Data Logging control stops logging when the stop trigger evaluates to TRUE.