Description Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.

FTP Server URL —The address of a file or directory on the FTP server. Note The address cannot contain any characters that define the protocol. For example, 10.0.72.66/samplefile.txt is a valid address, but ftp://10.0.72.66/samplefile.txt is not.

—If TRUE, specifies that is a folder. If FALSE, specifies that is a specific file. Filter —If the path to the files to transfer is a folder, specifies a regular expression to use to filter the files in the folder by filename. Note This step only acts on the files that match the regular expression. The match is not case-sensitive.

FTP Transfer Destination —The destination directory for downloaded files. If you do not specify a destination, this step downloads files to the directory that contains the stimulus profile.

Binary —If TRUE, transmits data in binary form. If FALSE, transmits data as text.

Behavior —Specifies the action to take if a file of the same name already exists in the Destination directory. Overwrite —Overwrites the existing file. This option does not change the creation date of the file, but it does change the most recent access date. Skip —Skips the file completely and does not include it in the download. Unique —Downloads the file and appends a number to the filename to create a unique name.

—Specifies the action to take if a file of the same name already exists in the directory. Buffer Length—The size of the buffer, in bytes, to use for streaming data. The minimum is 2. Includes the following properties that configure details of the file transfer:

Proxy Enable Proxy —If TRUE, specifies to transmit data through a proxy server.

—Specifies the username for the proxy server. Proxy Password—Specifies the password for the Proxy Username. Includes the following properties for configuring a proxy server: