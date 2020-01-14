A collection of statements that execute continuously for a specified number of loop iterations.
Configure the code that executes in the loop by dragging expressions and other primitives to the loop and configuring them as you would any other section of sequence code.
|Property/Section
|Description
|Iteration Count
|The number of iterations the loop executes.
|Loop Variable
|Specifies the identifier, or name, for the variable that holds the current iteration count for the loop. You can use this variable in other expressions within the real-time sequence.
|Auto Yield
|If TRUE, specifies that the loop automatically yields control of the CPU to the next task at the end of each iteration.
|Description
|Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.