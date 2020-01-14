FMI Early Access Support

The Functional Mockup Interface (FMI) is an API standardization for exchanging dynamic system models.

You can use FMI to decouple modeling environments from model consumers. This decoupling helps create tool-agnostic, portable solutions between modeling and simulation environments.

Model Exchange—The package contains the mathematical representation of the model and the simulation environment solves the equations of the model Co-Simulation—The model contains the solver for the model and can directly provide outputs based on inputs and time slice. The FMI standard defines two model interaction patterns:

FMI also defines the distribution packaging of the model and decouples the interface description from the actual model binaries. You can have support for several platforms, like Windows 32-bit and 64-bit, Linux 32-bit and 64-bit, and source code, in the same package. A model that implements this interface is called a Functional Mockup Unit (FMU).