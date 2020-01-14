Faulting Channels in a Real-Time Sequence

Use a software fault insertion by using the fault(x,c) and clearfault(x) functions.
A
software fault insertion
allows you to test the behavior of a system when a channel reaches a certain value. Use the following
functions
to perform a software fault insertion.
- The fault(x,c) function faults the channel referenced by the specified parameter (x) to the specified value (c).
Note
While the fault is active, it overrides any attempts to set the value of the faulted channel, whether from mappings or from the VeriStand Editor or Workspace.
- The clearfault(x) function clears any faults from the specified channel (x). Once cleared, any mappings resume.
- Create a real-time sequence.
- Add expressions that call the fault(x,c) and clearfault(x) functions.
In the following real-time sequence, the parameter ao0 is mapped to the system definition channel PXI FPGA AO0. The real-time sequence faults the value of PXI FPGA AO0 to -10.0, waits five seconds, and then clears the fault.