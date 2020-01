Faulting Channels in a Real-Time Sequence

Use a software fault insertion by using the fault(x,c) and clearfault(x) functions.

The fault(x,c) function faults the channel referenced by the specified parameter (x) to the specified value (c). Note While the fault is active, it overrides any attempts to set the value of the faulted channel, whether from mappings or from the VeriStand Editor or Workspace .

The clearfault(x) function clears any faults from the specified channel (x). Once cleared, any mappings resume. A software fault insertion allows you to test the behavior of a system when a channel reaches a certain value. Use the following functions to perform a software fault insertion.