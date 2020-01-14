Expression Functions

Use functions when editing expressions in the Property Browser.
|Function
|Description
|Return type
|abs(x)
|Returns the absolute value of x.
|Returns a value of the same type as the input.
|abstime( )
|Returns the current date and time in seconds relative to 12:00 a.m., Friday, January 1, 1904, Universal Time [01-01-1904 00:00:00].
|Double
|acos(x)
|Returns the inverse cosine of x in radians.
|Double
|acosh(x)
|Returns the inverse hyperbolic cosine of x.
|Double
|acot(x)
|Returns the inverse cotangent of x in radians.
|Double
|acoth(x)
|Returns the inverse hyperbolic cotangent of x.
|Double
|acsc(x)
|Returns the inverse cosecant of x in radians.
|Double
|acsch(x)
|Returns the inverse hyperbolic cosecant of x.
|Double
|arraysize(x)
|Returns the number of elements in x, where x is an array.
|Int64
|asec(x)
|Returns the inverse secant of x in radians.
|Double
|asech(x)
|Returns the inverse hyperbolic secant of x.
|Double
|asin(x)
|Returns the inverse sine of x in radians.
|Double
|asinh(x)
|Returns the inverse hyperbolic sine of x.
|Double
|atan(x)
|Returns the inverse tangent of x in radians.
|Double
|atan2(y,x)
|Returns the arctangent of y/x in radians.
|Double
|atanh(x)
|Returns the inverse hyperbolic tangent of x.
|Double
|ceil(x)
|Rounds x to the next higher integer (smallest integer ≥ x) and returns the rounded value.
|Double
|clearfault(x)
|Clears any fault set on x. x must be a reference to a channel and should not be a reference to a local variable. If x references a local variable, clearfault performs no operation.
|Void
|clearlasterror(x)
|Clears the last error set by the Generate Error primitive so the error does not appear in the test results file.
|Void
|cos(x)
|Returns the cosine of x, where x is in radians.
|Double
|cosh(x)
|Returns the hyperbolic cosine of x.
|Double
|cot(x)
|Returns the cotangent of x (1/tan(x)), where x is in radians.
|Double
|coth(x)
|Returns the hyperbolic cotangent of x (1/tanh(x)).
|Double
|csc(x)
|Returns the cosecant of x (1/sin(x)), where x is in radians.
|Double
|csch(x)
|Returns the hyperbolic cosecant of x (1/sinh(x)).
|Double
|deltat( )
|Returns the duration of the current system timestep in seconds. To perform equality or comparison operations, use deltatus instead.
|Double
|deltatus( )
|Returns the duration of the current system timestep in microseconds.
|Int64
|exp(x)
|Returns the value of e raised to the x power.
|Double
|expm1(x)
|Returns one less than the value of e raised to the x power ((e^x) – 1).
|Double
|fault(x,c)
|Faults x with a value of c. x must be a reference to a channel and should not be a reference to a local variable. If x references a local variable, fault performs no operation.
|Boolean
|fix(x)
|Rounds x to the nearest integer between x and zero and returns the rounded value.
|Double
|floor(x)
|Truncates x to the next lower integer (largest integer ≤ x) and returns the truncated value.
|Double
|getlasterror( )
|Returns the numeric error code of the last error set by the Generate Error primitive.
|Int32
|hypot(x,y)
|Returns sqrt((x * x) + (y * y)) without overflowing if x and y are large values.
|Double
|isnan(x)
|Determines whether x is NaN. Returns true if x is NaN. Otherwise, returns false.
|Boolean
|iteration( )
|Returns the number of iterations since the virtual machine started.
|Int64
|ln(x)
|Returns the natural logarithm of x (to the base of e).
|Double
|lnp1(x)
|Returns the natural logarithm of (x + 1).
|Double
|log(x)
|Returns the logarithm of x to the base of 10.
|Double
|log10(x)
|Returns the logarithm of x to the base of 10.
|Double
|log2(x)
|Returns the logarithm of x to the base of 2.
|Double
|max(x,y)
|Compares x and y and returns the larger value.
|Returns a value of the same type as the input with the largest data type.
|min(x,y)
|Compares x and y and returns the smaller value.
|Returns a value of the same type as the input with the largest data type.
|mod(x,y)
|Returns the remainder of x/y, when the quotient is rounded toward –Infinity.
|Returns a value of the same type as the input with the largest data type.
|pow(x,y)
|Returns x raised to the y power.
|Double
|pow10(x)
|Returns 10 raised to the x power.
|Double
|pow2(x)
|Returns 2 raised to the x power.
|Double
|quotient(x,y)
|Returns floor(x/y), the number of times y evenly divides into x.
|Returns a value of the same type as the input with the largest data type.
|rand(max)
|Returns a floating-point number between 0 and the maximum value.
|Double
|recip(x)
|Returns 1/x.
|Double
|rem(x,y)
|Returns the remainder of x/y, when the quotient is rounded toward zero.
|Returns a value of the same type as the input with the largest data type.
|round(x)
|Rounds x to the nearest integer and returns the rounded value.
|Double
|sec(x)
|Returns the secant of x (1/cos(x)), where x is in radians.
|Double
|sech(x)
|Returns the hyperbolic secant of x (1/cosh(x)).
|Double
|seqtime( )
|Returns the number of elapsed seconds since the virtual machine started. To perform equality or comparison operations, use seqtimeus instead.
|Double
|seqtimeus( )
|Returns the number of elapsed microseconds since the virtual machine started.
|Int64
|sign(x)
|Returns 1 if x is greater than 0, returns 0 if x is equal to 0, and returns –1 if x is less than 0.
|Returns a value of the same type as the input.
|sin(x)
|Returns the sine of x, where x is in radians.
|Double
|sinh(x)
|Returns the hyperbolic sine of x.
|Double
|sqrt(x)
|Returns the square root of x.
|Double
|tan(x)
|Returns the tangent of x, where x is in radians.
|Double
|tanh(x)
|Returns the hyperbolic tangent of x.
|Double
|tickcountms( )
|Returns the current value of the millisecond counter.
|Int64
|tickcountus( )
|Returns the current value of the microsecond counter.
|Int64
|ythroot(x,y)
|
Returns x^(1/y), the yth root of x.
|Double