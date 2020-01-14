Expression Functions

Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

    Use functions when editing expressions in the Property Browser.

    All function names must be lowercase.

    Function Description Return type
    abs(x) Returns the absolute value of x. Returns a value of the same type as the input.
    abstime( ) Returns the current date and time in seconds relative to 12:00 a.m., Friday, January 1, 1904, Universal Time [01-01-1904 00:00:00]. Double
    acos(x) Returns the inverse cosine of x in radians. Double
    acosh(x) Returns the inverse hyperbolic cosine of x. Double
    acot(x) Returns the inverse cotangent of x in radians. Double
    acoth(x) Returns the inverse hyperbolic cotangent of x. Double
    acsc(x) Returns the inverse cosecant of x in radians. Double
    acsch(x) Returns the inverse hyperbolic cosecant of x. Double
    arraysize(x) Returns the number of elements in x, where x is an array. Int64
    asec(x) Returns the inverse secant of x in radians. Double
    asech(x) Returns the inverse hyperbolic secant of x. Double
    asin(x) Returns the inverse sine of x in radians. Double
    asinh(x) Returns the inverse hyperbolic sine of x. Double
    atan(x) Returns the inverse tangent of x in radians. Double
    atan2(y,x) Returns the arctangent of y/x in radians. Double
    atanh(x) Returns the inverse hyperbolic tangent of x. Double
    ceil(x) Rounds x to the next higher integer (smallest integer ≥ x) and returns the rounded value. Double
    clearfault(x) Clears any fault set on x. x must be a reference to a channel and should not be a reference to a local variable. If x references a local variable, clearfault performs no operation. Void
    clearlasterror(x) Clears the last error set by the Generate Error primitive so the error does not appear in the test results file. Void
    cos(x) Returns the cosine of x, where x is in radians. Double
    cosh(x) Returns the hyperbolic cosine of x. Double
    cot(x) Returns the cotangent of x (1/tan(x)), where x is in radians. Double
    coth(x) Returns the hyperbolic cotangent of x (1/tanh(x)). Double
    csc(x) Returns the cosecant of x (1/sin(x)), where x is in radians. Double
    csch(x) Returns the hyperbolic cosecant of x (1/sinh(x)). Double
    deltat( ) Returns the duration of the current system timestep in seconds. To perform equality or comparison operations, use deltatus instead. Double
    deltatus( ) Returns the duration of the current system timestep in microseconds. Int64
    exp(x) Returns the value of e raised to the x power. Double
    expm1(x) Returns one less than the value of e raised to the x power ((e^x) – 1). Double
    fault(x,c) Faults x with a value of c. x must be a reference to a channel and should not be a reference to a local variable. If x references a local variable, fault performs no operation. Boolean
    fix(x) Rounds x to the nearest integer between x and zero and returns the rounded value. Double
    floor(x) Truncates x to the next lower integer (largest integer ≤ x) and returns the truncated value. Double
    getlasterror( ) Returns the numeric error code of the last error set by the Generate Error primitive. Int32
    hypot(x,y) Returns sqrt((x * x) + (y * y)) without overflowing if x and y are large values. Double
    isnan(x) Determines whether x is NaN. Returns true if x is NaN. Otherwise, returns false. Boolean
    iteration( ) Returns the number of iterations since the virtual machine started. Int64
    ln(x) Returns the natural logarithm of x (to the base of e). Double
    lnp1(x) Returns the natural logarithm of (x + 1). Double
    log(x) Returns the logarithm of x to the base of 10. Double
    log10(x) Returns the logarithm of x to the base of 10. Double
    log2(x) Returns the logarithm of x to the base of 2. Double
    max(x,y) Compares x and y and returns the larger value. Returns a value of the same type as the input with the largest data type.
    min(x,y) Compares x and y and returns the smaller value. Returns a value of the same type as the input with the largest data type.
    mod(x,y) Returns the remainder of x/y, when the quotient is rounded toward –Infinity. Returns a value of the same type as the input with the largest data type.
    pow(x,y) Returns x raised to the y power. Double
    pow10(x) Returns 10 raised to the x power. Double
    pow2(x) Returns 2 raised to the x power. Double
    quotient(x,y) Returns floor(x/y), the number of times y evenly divides into x. Returns a value of the same type as the input with the largest data type.
    rand(max) Returns a floating-point number between 0 and the maximum value. Double
    recip(x) Returns 1/x. Double
    rem(x,y) Returns the remainder of x/y, when the quotient is rounded toward zero. Returns a value of the same type as the input with the largest data type.
    round(x) Rounds x to the nearest integer and returns the rounded value. Double
    sec(x) Returns the secant of x (1/cos(x)), where x is in radians. Double
    sech(x) Returns the hyperbolic secant of x (1/cosh(x)). Double
    seqtime( ) Returns the number of elapsed seconds since the virtual machine started. To perform equality or comparison operations, use seqtimeus instead. Double
    seqtimeus( ) Returns the number of elapsed microseconds since the virtual machine started. Int64
    sign(x) Returns 1 if x is greater than 0, returns 0 if x is equal to 0, and returns –1 if x is less than 0. Returns a value of the same type as the input.
    sin(x) Returns the sine of x, where x is in radians. Double
    sinh(x) Returns the hyperbolic sine of x. Double
    sqrt(x) Returns the square root of x. Double
    tan(x) Returns the tangent of x, where x is in radians. Double
    tanh(x) Returns the hyperbolic tangent of x. Double
    tickcountms( ) Returns the current value of the millisecond counter. Int64
    tickcountus( ) Returns the current value of the microsecond counter. Int64
    ythroot(x,y)

    Returns x^(1/y), the yth root of x.

    		Double

