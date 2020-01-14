Expression Functions

abs( x ) Returns the absolute value of x . Returns a value of the same type as the input.

abstime( ) Returns the current date and time in seconds relative to 12:00 a.m., Friday, January 1, 1904, Universal Time [01-01-1904 00:00:00]. Double

acos( x ) Returns the inverse cosine of x in radians. Double

acosh( x ) Returns the inverse hyperbolic cosine of x . Double

acot( x ) Returns the inverse cotangent of x in radians. Double

acoth( x ) Returns the inverse hyperbolic cotangent of x . Double

acsc( x ) Returns the inverse cosecant of x in radians. Double

acsch( x ) Returns the inverse hyperbolic cosecant of x . Double

arraysize( x ) Returns the number of elements in x , where x is an array. Int64

asec( x ) Returns the inverse secant of x in radians. Double

asech( x ) Returns the inverse hyperbolic secant of x . Double

asin( x ) Returns the inverse sine of x in radians. Double

asinh( x ) Returns the inverse hyperbolic sine of x . Double

atan( x ) Returns the inverse tangent of x in radians. Double

atan2( y , x ) Returns the arctangent of y / x in radians. Double

atanh( x ) Returns the inverse hyperbolic tangent of x . Double

ceil( x ) Rounds x to the next higher integer (smallest integer ≥ x ) and returns the rounded value. Double

clearfault( x ) Clears any fault set on x . x must be a reference to a channel and should not be a reference to a local variable. If x references a local variable, clearfault performs no operation. Void

clearlasterror( x ) Clears the last error set by the Generate Error primitive so the error does not appear in the test results file. Void

cos( x ) Returns the cosine of x , where x is in radians. Double

cosh( x ) Returns the hyperbolic cosine of x . Double

cot( x ) Returns the cotangent of x (1/tan( x )), where x is in radians. Double

coth( x ) Returns the hyperbolic cotangent of x (1/tanh( x )). Double

csc( x ) Returns the cosecant of x (1/sin( x )), where x is in radians. Double

csch( x ) Returns the hyperbolic cosecant of x (1/sinh( x )). Double

deltat( ) Returns the duration of the current system timestep in seconds. To perform equality or comparison operations, use deltatus instead. Double

deltatus( ) Returns the duration of the current system timestep in microseconds. Int64

exp( x ) Returns the value of e raised to the x power. Double

expm1( x ) Returns one less than the value of e raised to the x power (( e ^ x ) – 1). Double

fault( x , c ) Faults x with a value of c . x must be a reference to a channel and should not be a reference to a local variable. If x references a local variable, fault performs no operation. Boolean

fix( x ) Rounds x to the nearest integer between x and zero and returns the rounded value. Double

floor( x ) Truncates x to the next lower integer (largest integer ≤ x ) and returns the truncated value. Double

getlasterror( ) Returns the numeric error code of the last error set by the Generate Error primitive. Int32

hypot( x , y ) Returns sqrt(( x * x ) + ( y * y )) without overflowing if x and y are large values. Double

isnan( x ) Determines whether x is NaN. Returns true if x is NaN. Otherwise, returns false. Boolean

iteration( ) Returns the number of iterations since the virtual machine started. Int64

ln( x ) Returns the natural logarithm of x (to the base of e ). Double

lnp1( x ) Returns the natural logarithm of ( x + 1). Double

log( x ) Returns the logarithm of x to the base of 10. Double

log10( x ) Returns the logarithm of x to the base of 10. Double

log2( x ) Returns the logarithm of x to the base of 2. Double

max( x , y ) Compares x and y and returns the larger value. Returns a value of the same type as the input with the largest data type.

min( x , y ) Compares x and y and returns the smaller value. Returns a value of the same type as the input with the largest data type.

mod( x , y ) Returns the remainder of x / y , when the quotient is rounded toward –Infinity. Returns a value of the same type as the input with the largest data type.

pow( x , y ) Returns x raised to the y power. Double

pow10( x ) Returns 10 raised to the x power. Double

pow2( x ) Returns 2 raised to the x power. Double

quotient( x , y ) Returns floor( x / y ), the number of times y evenly divides into x . Returns a value of the same type as the input with the largest data type.

rand(max) Returns a floating-point number between 0 and the maximum value. Double

recip( x ) Returns 1/ x . Double

rem( x , y ) Returns the remainder of x / y , when the quotient is rounded toward zero. Returns a value of the same type as the input with the largest data type.

round( x ) Rounds x to the nearest integer and returns the rounded value. Double

sec( x ) Returns the secant of x (1/cos( x )), where x is in radians. Double

sech( x ) Returns the hyperbolic secant of x (1/cosh( x )). Double

seqtime( ) Returns the number of elapsed seconds since the virtual machine started. To perform equality or comparison operations, use seqtimeus instead. Double

seqtimeus( ) Returns the number of elapsed microseconds since the virtual machine started. Int64

sign( x ) Returns 1 if x is greater than 0, returns 0 if x is equal to 0, and returns –1 if x is less than 0. Returns a value of the same type as the input.

sin( x ) Returns the sine of x , where x is in radians. Double

sinh( x ) Returns the hyperbolic sine of x . Double

sqrt( x ) Returns the square root of x . Double

tan( x ) Returns the tangent of x , where x is in radians. Double

tanh( x ) Returns the hyperbolic tangent of x . Double

tickcountms( ) Returns the current value of the millisecond counter. Int64

tickcountus( ) Returns the current value of the microsecond counter. Int64