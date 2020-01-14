Deployment Target

The deployment target in an VeriStand system is a desktop PC or RT target on which you run the system definition file and VeriStand Engine.

Internal Feature

The following is a feature that you cannot directly modify.

VeriStand Engine—The non-visible execution mechanism that controls the timing of the entire system and the communication between the target and the host computer. The VeriStand Engine consists of multiple timed loops that use RT FIFOs to transfer data between the loops. Note To deploy a system definition file to an RT target, you must first download support files for VeriStand to the target.

Interactive Features