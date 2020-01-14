The deployment target in an VeriStand system is a desktop PC or RT target on which you run the system definition file and VeriStand Engine.
Internal Feature
The following is a feature that you cannot directly modify.
-
VeriStand Engine—The non-visible execution mechanism that controls the timing of the entire system and the communication between the target and the host computer. The VeriStand Engine consists of multiple timed loops that use RT FIFOs to transfer data between the loops.
Note
To deploy a system definition file to an RT target, you must first download support files for VeriStand to the target.
Interactive Features
The following are features that you can modify.
-
System Definition File—The .nivssdf file you configure in the System Explorer window. A system definition file contains the configuration settings of the VeriStand Engine, including:
-
The rate at which the system runs.
-
DAQ devices, NI-XNET devices, FPGA targets, or reflective memory devices and the task and channel configurations for each.
-
Simulation models to execute, and the rate at which they execute.
-
The list of active alarms. You can use alarms to trigger actions on the target, such as procedures, or to display dialog boxes that alert the user of an event.
-
The list of procedures that can execute on the target. A procedure is a script of commands that define a set of actions in the VeriStand Engine.
-
The system mappings that determine how channels are connected.
-
The list of channels for data objects in the system. The following table displays common channel types.
|Channel Type
|Examples
|Hardware I/O channels
|DAQ, FPGA, etc.
|Model channels
|Inputs, outputs, parameters, and signals
|User channels
|Used to store or map user-defined values in the system
|Calculated channels
|Channels that represent the result of a user-defined calculation of other channels in the system
-
Model—A mathematical representation of a real-world system. A model responds to stimuli by producing outputs in a way that emulates the behavior of the modeled item. Models contain inputs and outputs, called inports and outports, that communicate with other parts of the control system. Build models using several different modeling environments, and then integrate the model into a system definition file.