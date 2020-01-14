Deploying the System Definition File to a Real-Time Target

Deploy the system definition file to the real-time (RT) target to run a project.
Before you start,
download VeriStand support files for the RT target using MAX
.
- Launch the VeriStand Editor.
- In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
- Select Controller in the configuration tree to display the Controller Configuration page.
- Select PharLap or VxWorks from the Operating System drop-down menu.
- Enter the IP Address of the RT target.
- Save and close System Explorer.
- Open the VeriStand Editor.
- Click .
If a system definition file is already running on the RT target, one of the following happens:
- If the system definition file on the host computer is the same as the system definition deployed to the target, the host connects to the target and launches the VeriStand Editor or Workspace without deploying the system definition file.
- If the system definition file on the host computer is different from the system definition deployed to the target, clicking stops the system definition on the target and deploys the system definition on the host.
You can undeploy and redeploy the system definition to a specific target at run time without affecting any of the other targets in your system by using the
Manage Targets
dialog box.