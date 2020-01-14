Deactivating and Transferring a Product

Use NI License Manager to deactivate and transfer a software license.

To transfer licenses, you need to deactivate the software on the current computer and activate it on a different computer.

Note If your organization uses NI Volume License Manager to manage NI software under a volume license agreement (VLA), notify your volume license administrator before transferring your software to another computer.

In the Views section, click Local Licenses. Select the product you want to deactivate. In the Actions section, click Deactivate. In the Deactivate dialog box, click Yes.

If you exceed the number of computers or transfers allowed in the NI Software License Agreement, you must deactivate the extra software.Once a product is deactivated, you can reactivate it on another computer. You can reuse an activation code to reactivate the product on a new computer. If you do not have the original product media, you can download the latest version by visiting the NI Downloads web page.