CSV File Formatting Examples

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Format CSV files to run as real-time sequences or subroutines within a sequence in a stimulus profile.

    The following table displays examples of CSV files based on the goal. The formatting of the CSV file depends on whether you want to stimulate, fault, and/or evaluate a channel.

    Goal Example
    Stimulating a Channel

    The following CSV file stimulates a channel with the alias channelX by updating the value of the channel every 100 milliseconds. 

    timestamp,channelX
0,0
100,5
200,10
300,20
400,30
500,40
    Stimulating Multiple Channels

    The following CSV file stimulates two channels, channelX and channelY, by updating the channel values every 100 milliseconds. 

    timestamp,channelX,channelY
0,0,-50.5
100,5,-49
200,10,-46
300,20,-40
400,30,-28
500,40,-4
    Faulting a Channel

    The following CSV file alternates between faulting and clearing a fault on channelX every 100 milliseconds, and forces the value of channelX to 100 whenever it faults the channel. 

    timestamp,#FLT_STATE#channelX,#FLT_VALUE#channelX
0,0,0
100,1,100
200,0,0
300,1,100
400,0,0
500,1,100
    Evaluating a Channel

    The following CSV file tests channelX for an expected value, and updates the expected value every 100 milliseconds. In this example, the actual value of channelX can be within .05 of the expected value for a passing test, but no delay in reaching the value is allowed. 

    timestamp,#EXP(.05;.05;0)#channelX
0,0
100,1
200,0
300,-1
400,0
500,1
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    Because you can specify delay on evaluation tasks, multiple evaluations can run at different intervals. If you evaluate multiple channels, VeriStand runs each channel evaluation in a separate, parallel task.

    Stimulating, Faulting, and Evaluating a Channel

    The following CSV file stimulates channelX, faults channelY, and evaluates channelZ every 100 milliseconds. 

    timestamp,channelX,#FLT_STATE#channelY,#FLT_VALUE#channelY,#EXP(.05;.05;50)#channelZ
0,0,0,0,0
100,1,1,100,10
200,0,0,0,0
300,-1,1,100,-10
400,0,0,0,0
500,1,1,100,10
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    VeriStand runs the channel evaluation in one task and the faulting and stimulation in a separate, parallel task.

