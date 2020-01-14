Creating a Lookup Table Scale

Map an array of pre-scaled values to an array of corresponding scaled values.
VeriStand applies linear interpolation to values between the table values. This ensures that values scale proportionally.
- Launch the VeriStand Editor.
- In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
- Right-click Scales and select .
- On the new scale's Lookup Table Configuration page, enter the scale Name and Units to associate with the scaled values.
Note
The units you enter will supersede the units associated with the channel.
- Enter and edit pairs of pre-scaled values and corresponding scaled values in the table.
- Save the system definition file.
VeriStand clips samples that are outside the maximum and minimum scaled values found in the table.