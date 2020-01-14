Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Control Active VeriStand Project Step

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Sends a command to the active VeriStand project (.nivsprj) file.

    Property/Section Description
    Command Specifies the command that the step sends to the project:
    • Run—Runs the project.
    • Deploy—Deploys the system definition file associated with the project to the target.
    • Connect—Connects the project on the host computer to a target. This option only establishes a connection to a target. It does not deploy the system definition.
    • Disconnect—Disconnects the project from the target. This option does not stop execution of the system definition file on the target.
    • Undeploy—Undeploys the system definition file associated with the project from the target. Undeploying the system definition file stops execution on the target.
    Description Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.

