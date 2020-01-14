Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Configuring the Ethernet Settings of the Controller

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Increase the performance of your real-time controller by using line interrupt packet detection.

    Most NI Real-Time targets offer three options for packet detection: Line Interrupt, Polling, and Message Signal Interrupt. Line Interrupt provides the fastest performance as the device driver gets immediately notified when the target receives data.
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    Line Interrupt introduces the most jitter of the options.

    1. Open NI MAX.
    2. In the Packet Detection setting of the controller, select Line Interrupt.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      If Line Interrupt is not available, select Polling and change the Polling Interval to 1 millisecond. Polling at a high rate provides high performance while introducing less jitter than interrupt, but increases CPU utilization.

    Recently Viewed Topics