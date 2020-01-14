Configuring the Ethernet Settings of the Controller

Increase the performance of your real-time controller by using line interrupt packet detection.

Note Line Interrupt introduces the most jitter of the options.

Open NI MAX. In the Packet Detection setting of the controller, select Line Interrupt. Note If Line Interrupt is not available, select Polling and change the Polling Interval to 1 millisecond. Polling at a high rate provides high performance while introducing less jitter than interrupt, but increases CPU utilization.

Most NI Real-Time targets offer three options for packet detection: Line Interrupt, Polling, and Message Signal Interrupt. Line Interrupt provides the fastest performance as the device driver gets immediately notified when the target receives data.