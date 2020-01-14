Calling a Real-Time Sequence from an Expression

Use expressions to call real-time sequences from within other real-time sequences.
- Add a reference to the real-time sequence you want to call.
- Enter the sequence alias, which appears to the right of the file name in the References pane, into the Expression component of the Property Browser.
- In parentheses following the alias, list each parameter of the sequence. For example, if the alias is Sequence, and the sequence contains the parameters Parameter1 and Parameter2, the expression must contain:
Sequence(Parameter1, Parameter2)
The process for calling CSV files from an expression is the same as for real-time sequence (
.nivsseq
) files. You must add a reference to the CSV file, and each channel in the CSV file requires a parameter in the function call.
Note
If you are evaluating a channel in a CSV file for pass/fail requirements, you must list two parameters in the function call, one for the evaluated channel, and one for the channel where you want to store the results.