Automatic Test Markup Language (ATML) Standard

ATML is a military and aerospace industry standard for sharing data between different components of a test system and supports test program, test asset, and unit under test (UUT) interoperability within an automatic test environment.

ATML accomplishes this through a standard XML schema for exchanging UUT test and diagnostic information between components of the test system. ATML specifies standards for test environments that encompass the total product life cycle. ATML defines an integrated set of test-related information that supports the information needs of test environments for testing applications.

Diagnostics

Instrument Description

Test Adapter

Test Configuration

Test Description

Test Results and Session Information

Test Station

UUT Description ATML standards focus on the following areas:

Purpose

Facilitate the communication, sharing, and reuse of product design and test information for the purpose of testing the product.

Facilitate test program set (TPS) portability and interoperability.

Facilitate instrument interchangeability.

Facilitate the development, integration, and use of test software and test software development tools.

Support the application of integrated diagnostics.

Support modular software architectures based upon a framework that supports reusable software products. ATML is intended to accomplish the following objectives:

Test Results and Session Information

The ATML Test Results and Session Information schema provides the definition for the data collected when you execute a test or tests of a UUT using test procedures in an automated test environment, including the measured values, pass/fail results, and accompanying data, such as test operator, station information, environmental conditions, and so on. ATML Test Results is a component standard of IEEE 1636 Software Interface for Maintenance Information Collection Analysis (SIMICA).

VeriStand generates XML reports that conform to the approved version 6.0.1 of the Test Results and Session Information schema the ATML standard defines. The <Application Data>\Data Storage\ATML directory contains a copy of version 6.0.1 of the schema.