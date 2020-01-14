Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Read and Write Channel Values with Model Access Port

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use the ASAM XIL API to read and write channel values to and from a running VeriStand system.

    The following C# code references the Engine Demo example project.

    using ASAM.XIL.Implementation.Testbench.Common.ValueContainer;
using ASAM.XIL.Implementation.TestbenchFactory.Testbench;
using ASAM.XIL.Interfaces.Testbench;
using ASAM.XIL.Interfaces.Testbench.Common.ValueContainer;
using ASAM.XIL.Interfaces.Testbench.Common.ValueContainer.Enum;
using ASAM.XIL.Interfaces.Testbench.MAPort;
using ASAM.XIL.Interfaces.Testbench.MAPort.Enum;
using System;
using System.Threading;

namespace ASAM_MAPortExample
{
class MAPortExample
{
static void Main(string[] args)
{
    // Get the NI VeriStand testbench implementation.
    ITestbenchFactory testbenchFactory = new TestbenchFactory();

    ITestbench testbench = testbenchFactory.CreateVendorSpecificTestbench(
        vendorName:"National Instruments",
        productName:"NI VeriStand ASAM XIL Interface",
        productVersion:"2019.0.0");

    if (testbench == null)
    {
        Console.WriteLine("Error: Could not find a testbench implementation. Press any key to exit.");
        Console.ReadKey();
    }

    Console.WriteLine("Found testbench implementation: {0}", testbench);

    // Create and configure an MAPort.
    IMAPortFactory maportFactory = testbench.MAPortFactory;
    IMAPort maport = maportFactory.CreateMAPort("Demo");

    // After creation, the MAPort state should be eDISCONNECTED.
    Console.WriteLine("After creation, MAPort {0} state: {1}", maport.Name, maport.State);

    IMAPortConfig maportConfig = maport.LoadConfiguration(@"C:\Users\Administrator\Documents\Visual Studio 2015\Projects\ASAM_Examples\ASAM_Capture\DemoMAPortConfig.xml");

    maport.Configure(maportConfig, true);
    // After configuration, if forceConfig is true, the MAPort state should be eSIMULATION_STOPPED.
    Console.WriteLine("After configuration with forceConfig true, the MAPort {0} state is: {1}", maport.Name, maport.State);
    Thread.Sleep(5000);

    // Use the MAPort to get information about channels.
    Console.WriteLine(string.Format("Get information about channels from MAPort."));
    Console.WriteLine(string.Format("There are {0} channels in total, and they are:", maport.VariableNames.Count));
    Thread.Sleep(5000);
    foreach (string variable in maport.VariableNames)
    {
        Console.WriteLine(string.Format("\t{0}", variable));
    }

    Thread.Sleep(5000);
    Console.WriteLine(string.Format("Some variables info:"));
    IMAPortVariableInfo varInfo = maport.GetVariableInfo("Targets/Controller/System Channels/Actual Loop Rate");
    PrintVariableInfo(varInfo);

    varInfo = maport.GetVariableInfo("Aliases/EnginePower");
    PrintVariableInfo(varInfo);
    Thread.Sleep(5000);

    // Use the MAPort to read/write channels.
    Console.WriteLine(string.Format("Read/Write channels using MAPort"));
    maport.StartSimulation();

    // On StartSimulation, the MAPort state should be eSIMULATION_RUNNING
    Console.WriteLine("MAPort {0} state: {1}", maport.Name, maport.State);
    Console.WriteLine(string.Format("Reading channels System Time and EnginePower..."));
    ReadChannel(maport, "Targets/Controller/System Channels/System Time");
    ReadChannel(maport, "Aliases/EnginePower");
    Thread.Sleep(5000);

    Console.WriteLine(string.Format("Writing values to DesiredRPM and EnginePower..."));
    Thread.Sleep(5000);
    maport.Write("Aliases/DesiredRPM", new FloatValue(5000.1));
    maport.Write("Aliases/EnginePower", new BooleanValue(true));
    Thread.Sleep(5000);

    maport.StopSimulation();
    // On StopSimulation, the MAPort state should be eSIMULATION_STOPPED
    Console.WriteLine("On stopping the simulation, MAPort {0} state is: {1}", maport.Name, maport.State);
    Console.WriteLine("Press the Enter key to exit.");
    Console.ReadLine();
}

private static void ReadChannel(IMAPort maport, string channel)
{
    IBaseValue readValue = maport.Read(channel);
    Console.Write(string.Format("Read value of channel {0} is of type {1}: ", channel, readValue.Type));
    if (readValue.Type == DataType.eFLOAT)
    {
        Console.WriteLine(((IFloatValue)readValue).Value);
    }
    else if (readValue.Type == DataType.eBOOLEAN)
    {
        Console.WriteLine(((IBooleanValue)readValue).Value);
    }
}

private static void PrintVariableInfo(IMAPortVariableInfo varInfo)
{
    Console.WriteLine(string.Format("Some information about {0}", varInfo.Name));
    Console.WriteLine(string.Format("\tdata type: {0}", varInfo.DataType));
    Console.WriteLine(string.Format("\treadable: {0}", varInfo.Readable));
    Console.WriteLine(string.Format(
        "\treadable in states: {0} {1} {2}",
        varInfo.IsReadable(MAPortState.eDISCONNECTED),
        varInfo.IsReadable(MAPortState.eSIMULATION_STOPPED),
        varInfo.IsReadable(MAPortState.eSIMULATION_RUNNING)));
    Console.WriteLine(string.Format("\twriteable: {0}", varInfo.Writeable));
    Console.WriteLine(string.Format(
        "\twriteable in states: {0} {1} {2}",
        varInfo.IsWriteable(MAPortState.eDISCONNECTED),
        varInfo.IsWriteable(MAPortState.eSIMULATION_STOPPED),
        varInfo.IsWriteable(MAPortState.eSIMULATION_RUNNING)));
    Console.WriteLine(string.Format("\tSize: {0} x {0}", varInfo.XSize, varInfo.YSize));
}
}
}

    Recently Viewed Topics