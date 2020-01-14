How VeriStand Applies Scaling Factors to NI-XNET Signals

In NI-XNET software, you can assign a scaling factor to a signal.

When VeriStand reads values from a signal that has a scaling factor, VeriStand scales the raw, prescaled values according to the scaling factor. For example, if you assign a scaling factor of 0.1 to a signal and Veristand reads a value of 3 from the signal, it scales the value to 0.3.

Conversely, VeriStand converts values to prescaled values before writing to signals. For example, if you write a value of 0.3 to a signal that has a scaling factor of 0.1, VeriStand writes a value of 3 to the bus.