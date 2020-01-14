Aliasing Parameter Names in a Model Parameter File

Use an alias file to define syntactically correct aliases for model parameter names.

Open a formatted text file ( .txt or .m ).

Replace the parameter names with syntactically correct aliases. Note Each alias must start with a letter and contain only alphanumeric characters or underscores.

Create a new text ( .txt ) file and enter the aliases and their corresponding model parameter paths in the same format you used for the model parameter file. Note The alias file must have a .txt file extension and use the same delimiter as the parameter file with which it corresponds.

Save the text files.

Configure VeriStand to use the parameter alias file path based on where the original model parameter text file is called. Location How to enter Stimulus Profile Editor Open a stimulus profile. On the Edit tab, select Update Model Parameters from File. Enter the Alias File path. Initializing parameters Use System Explorer to apply initial values for model parameters from a .txt file. On the Simulation Models page, enter the Parameter alias file path. Model Parameter Manager tab Use the VeriStand Editor to import model parameters. In the Configure Parameter Import dialog box, enter the Alias File Path. Model Parameter Manager Workspace tool Use the Workspace to import model parameters. In the Select Model Calibration File dialog box, enter the Parameter alias file path.