Adding NI-XNET Databases

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Create a standardized file for embedded system communication in a FIBEX (.xml), CANdb (.dbc), NI-CAN (.ncd), or LDF (.ldf) format.

    Note  

    Refer to the NI-XNET Hardware and Software Help for detailed information about NI-XNET databases.

    1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
    2. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
    3. Click Targets»Controller»XNET Databases in the configuration tree.
    4. Click Add Database File and choose where you want to add the database from.
      Database location How to add
      A registered NI-XNET database
      1. Click Registered XNET Database.
      2. Select an Existing Alias from the drop-down menu.
      A database on disk
      1. Click New XNET Database.
      2. Enter an Alias.
      3. Click the Path folder.
      4. In the Select a File or Folder window, select a database file.
      5. Click OK.
    5. Click OK.
      Note  

      If OK is disabled, confirm that you selected a valid database file and that the database does not already appear under XNET Databases.

    6. Save the system definition file.

