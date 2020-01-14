Adding NI-XNET Databases

Create a standardized file for embedded system communication in a FIBEX (.xml), CANdb (.dbc), NI-CAN (.ncd), or LDF (.ldf) format.
Note
Refer to the NI-XNET Hardware and Software Help for detailed information about NI-XNET databases.
- Launch the VeriStand Editor.
- In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
- Click in the configuration tree.
- Click Add Database File and choose where you want to add the database from.
|Database location
|How to add
|A registered NI-XNET database
|
- Click Registered XNET Database.
- Select an Existing Alias from the drop-down menu.
|A database on disk
|
- Click New XNET Database.
- Enter an Alias.
- Click the Path folder.
- In the Select a File or Folder window, select a database file.
- Click OK.
- Click OK.
Note
If OK is disabled, confirm that you selected a valid database file and that the database does not already appear under XNET Databases.
- Save the system definition file.