VeriStand Add-ons

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Customize and extend the VeriStand environment with add-ons.

    Add-on features for VeriStand include custom user interface objects for the Workspace, custom devices that add support for additional hardware interfaces, or real-time engine functions.

    Add-ons come in different formats.

    Format Description
    Features installed by another NI product Purchase software packages that add specialized features to VeriStand. For example, the ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit adds the XCP or CCP Master custom device and workspace controls to VeriStand.
    Features available for download Download several VeriStand add-ons developed by National Instruments and the VeriStand community from the VeriStand Add-ons web page at ni.com/veristand/addons.
    Custom devices included with VeriStand Use a VeriStand pre-built custom device called Embedded Data Logger. You can add this custom device to a system definition file from System Explorer.

    You can find the Embedded Data Logger LLB and Custom Device XML file in the <Common Data>\Custom Devices directory. You can use the Embedded Data Logger without installing LabVIEW. However, you must install LabVIEW to open a custom device LLB or VI.

    You must install a device driver for any custom device hardware you use. Refer to the hardware device documentation for installation instructions.

    Features you create Use LabVIEW to create various types of custom add-ons for VeriStand. VeriStand installs LabVIEW and .NET APIs, both of which are accessible from LabVIEW.

