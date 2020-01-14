Customize and extend the VeriStand environment with add-ons.
Add-on features for VeriStand include custom user interface objects for the Workspace, custom devices that add support for additional hardware interfaces, or real-time engine functions.
Add-ons come in different formats.
|Format
|Description
|Features installed by another NI product
|Purchase software packages that add specialized features to VeriStand. For example, the ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit adds the XCP or CCP Master custom device and workspace controls to VeriStand.
|Features available for download
|Download several VeriStand add-ons developed by National Instruments and the VeriStand community from the VeriStand Add-ons web page at ni.com/veristand/addons.
|Custom devices included with VeriStand
|Use a VeriStand pre-built custom device called Embedded Data Logger. You can add this custom device to a system definition file from System Explorer.
You can find the Embedded Data Logger LLB and Custom Device XML file in the <Common Data>\Custom Devices directory. You can use the Embedded Data Logger without installing LabVIEW. However, you must install LabVIEW to open a custom device LLB or VI.
|Features you create
|Use LabVIEW to create various types of custom add-ons for VeriStand. VeriStand installs LabVIEW and .NET APIs, both of which are accessible from LabVIEW.