Adding NI FPGA Targets

Use NI FPGA targets to create customizable I/O, help with data preprocessing and postprocessing, add high-speed closed-loop control, and simulate a variety of sensors for hardware-in-the-loop testers

Launch the VeriStand Editor. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file ( .nivssdf ). System Explorer opens . Click Targets»Controller»Hardware»Chassis»FPGA in the configuration tree. Choose to add one or all discoverable FPGA targets. Number of Devices How to Add One Click Add FPGA Target. Select an FPGA configuration file Click OK. All Click Hardware Discovery Wizard and follow the onscreen instructions. Select a target to display its configuration page. In the path control, select the FPGA configuration file. Save the system definition file.