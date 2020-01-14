Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Adding NI FPGA Targets

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use NI FPGA targets to create customizable I/O, help with data preprocessing and postprocessing, add high-speed closed-loop control, and simulate a variety of sensors for hardware-in-the-loop testers

    You can add an FPGA target and corresponding FPGA configuration file to a system definition file without installing the LabVIEW FPGA Module. However, you must install the LabVIEW FPGA Module to create a custom FPGA bitfile and configuration file.
    1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
    2. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
    3. Click Targets»Controller»Hardware»Chassis»FPGA in the configuration tree.
    4. Choose to add one or all discoverable FPGA targets.
      Number of Devices How to Add
      One
      1. Click Add FPGA Target.
      2. Select an FPGA configuration file
      3. Click OK.
      All
      1. Click Hardware Discovery Wizard and follow the onscreen instructions.
      2. Select a target to display its configuration page.
      3. In the path control, select the FPGA configuration file.
    5. Save the system definition file.
    You can configure the FPGA device and its individual channels with the FPGA Target and FPGA Channel configuration pages.

