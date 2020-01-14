Adding NI FPGA Targets

Use NI FPGA targets to create customizable I/O, help with data preprocessing and postprocessing, add high-speed closed-loop control, and simulate a variety of sensors for hardware-in-the-loop testers
You can add an FPGA target and corresponding FPGA configuration file to a system definition file without installing the LabVIEW FPGA Module. However, you must install the LabVIEW FPGA Module to create a custom FPGA bitfile and configuration file.
- Launch the VeriStand Editor.
- In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
- Click in the configuration tree.
- Choose to add one or all discoverable FPGA targets.
|Number of Devices
|How to Add
|One
|
- Click Add FPGA Target.
- Select an FPGA configuration file
- Click OK.
|All
|
- Click Hardware Discovery Wizard and follow the onscreen instructions.
- Select a target to display its configuration page.
- In the path control, select the FPGA configuration file.
- Save the system definition file.
You can configure the FPGA device and its individual channels with the
FPGA Target
and
FPGA Channel
configuration pages.