Adding and Configuring a Custom Device

Add and configure third-party custom devices to execute user-defined actions, determined by LabVIEW VIs.
Create a custom device using the LabVIEW development environment. VeriStand includes three example
custom devices
.
Note
You can add a custom device to a system definition file without installing LabVIEW. However, you must install LabVIEW to create a custom device.
- Launch the VeriStand Editor.
- In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
- Click in the configuration tree.
- Right-click Custom Devices and select a device from the drop-down menu.
- Configure the custom device.
- Save the system definition file.