Adding and Configuring a Custom Device

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Add and configure third-party custom devices to execute user-defined actions, determined by LabVIEW VIs.

    Create a custom device using the LabVIEW development environment. VeriStand includes three example custom devices.
    You can add a custom device to a system definition file without installing LabVIEW. However, you must install LabVIEW to create a custom device.

    1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
    2. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
    3. Click Targets»Controller in the configuration tree.
    4. Right-click Custom Devices and select a device from the drop-down menu.
    5. Configure the custom device.
    6. Save the system definition file.

