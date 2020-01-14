Adding and Configuring Alarms

Last Modified: December 13, 2019
Use alarms to notify the user that the value of a channel has gone outside a specified range of values.
Add and configure alarms with the
VeriStand Editor
,
System Explorer
, and
Workspace
.
Depending on your goal, access the following locations to add and configure alarms.
|Goal
|Location
|
|In System Explorer, click .
|Configure alarm settings
|In System Explorer, use the Alarm Configuration page.
|Add a new procedure to the system definition file
|In System Explorer, click .
|Configure the automated actions that occur during a procedure
|In System Explorer, use the Procedure Configuration page.
|Configure an alarm to trigger for a specific channel value
|In System Explorer, use calculated channels.
|
- Manage alarms at run time while in the VeriStand Editor, including the high limit, low limit, corresponding procedure name, delay duration, trip value, priority, state, and mode information.
- View the current status of all of the alarms in a deployed project.
- Acknowledge and unacknowledge alarms.
- Enable and disable alarms.
- View the history of tripped alarms and export the history to a file.
|In the VeriStand Editor, click .
|
- Manage alarms at run time in the Workspace, including the high limit, low limit, corresponding procedure name, delay duration, trip value, priority, state, and mode information.
- View the current status of all of the alarms in a deployed project.
- Acknowledge alarms or mark them as unacknowledged.
- Enable and disable alarms.
- View the history of tripped alarms and export the history to a file.
|In the Workspace, open the Alarm Monitor tool.
