Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Adding and Configuring Alarms

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use alarms to notify the user that the value of a channel has gone outside a specified range of values.

    Add and configure alarms with the VeriStand Editor, System Explorer, and Workspace.
    Depending on your goal, access the following locations to add and configure alarms.
    Goal Location
    In System Explorer, click Targets»Controller»Alarms.
    Configure alarm settings In System Explorer, use the Alarm Configuration page.
    Add a new procedure to the system definition file In System Explorer, click Targets»Controller»Procedures.
    Configure the automated actions that occur during a procedure In System Explorer, use the Procedure Configuration page.
    Configure an alarm to trigger for a specific channel value In System Explorer, use calculated channels.
    • Manage alarms at run time while in the VeriStand Editor, including the high limit, low limit, corresponding procedure name, delay duration, trip value, priority, state, and mode information.
    • View the current status of all of the alarms in a deployed project.
    • Acknowledge and unacknowledge alarms.
    • Enable and disable alarms.
    • View the history of tripped alarms and export the history to a file.
    		In the VeriStand Editor, click View»Alarm Monitor.
    • Manage alarms at run time in the Workspace, including the high limit, low limit, corresponding procedure name, delay duration, trip value, priority, state, and mode information.
    • View the current status of all of the alarms in a deployed project.
    • Acknowledge alarms or mark them as unacknowledged.
    • Enable and disable alarms.
    • View the history of tripped alarms and export the history to a file.
    		In the Workspace, open the Alarm Monitor tool.

    Recently Viewed Topics