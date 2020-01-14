Accessing Timing and ID Information for Incoming NI-XNET Frames

Create Frame Information channels to track timestamps and frame IDs.Before you begin, import an incoming XNET frame. Frame information channels store incoming NI-XNET frame information. You can create the following types of Frame Information channels.
|Channel type
|How to specify start value
|Receive Time
|
|Time Difference
|
Raw data format frames also include Frame ID channels. VeriStand reads the value for this channel from the XNET database. You cannot modify it or specify an initial value through System Explorer. However, you can use frame IDs to prioritize event-triggered frames and to include or exclude frames from a data log file.
After creating Frame Information channels, you can use them like other channels in VeriStand. For example, you can map them to other channels or to controls and indicators in the VeriStand Editor or Workspace.
Use the XNET page of the Options dialog box to configure VeriStand to create Frame Information channels when you import NI-XNET frames. You can also use the Import NI-XNET Frames dialog box to automatically create channels on a one-time basis when you import frames.