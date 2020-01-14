Accessing Cold-Junction Compensation Channels on SCXI Accessories

Manually add a Cold-Junction Compensation (CJC) channel to a system definition.
Before you start,
add a DAQ device
and use MAX to configure the SCXI chassis, module, and accessory.
Note
For information on adding and configuring SCXI chassis and modules, refer to the Measurement & Explorer Help.
CJC channels on SCXI accessories, such as the SCXI-1303, do not automatically appear under SCXI modules in
System Explorer
. You must manually add them.
- Launch the VeriStand Editor.
- In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
- Click in the configuration tree.
- Right-click a DAQ device and select Add SCXI Modules.
- In the Add SCXI Module dialog box, specify the module type to add, set # Internal channels to 1, and click OK.
- Under SCXI Chassis, click the SCXI Module you added.
- Click .
- In physical channel name field, enter _cjTemp.
Map a thermocouple scale to the _cjTemp internal channel to convert the acquired voltage values to temperature units.