Accessing Cold-Junction Compensation Channels on SCXI Accessories

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Manually add a Cold-Junction Compensation (CJC) channel to a system definition.

    Before you start, add a DAQ device and use MAX to configure the SCXI chassis, module, and accessory.
    Note  

    For information on adding and configuring SCXI chassis and modules, refer to the Measurement & Explorer Help.

    CJC channels on SCXI accessories, such as the SCXI-1303, do not automatically appear under SCXI modules in System Explorer. You must manually add them.
    1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
    2. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
    3. Click Targets»Controller»Hardware»Chassis»DAQ in the configuration tree.
    4. Right-click a DAQ device and select Add SCXI Modules.
    5. In the Add SCXI Module dialog box, specify the module type to add, set # Internal channels to 1, and click OK.
    6. Under SCXI Chassis, click the SCXI Module you added.
    7. Click Internal Channels»Channel 0.
    8. In physical channel name field, enter _cjTemp.
    Map a thermocouple scale to the _cjTemp internal channel to convert the acquired voltage values to temperature units.

