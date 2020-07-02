Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

DynSig

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Returns an array of dynamic signals contained in the subframe (array of XNET Signal I/O Name).

The dynamic signals are transmitted when the multiplexer signal in the frame has the multiplexer value defined in the subframe. Dynamic signals are created with XNET Database Create Object by specifying a subframe as the parent.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Dynamic Signals

Class: XNET Subframe

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

