Describes the units for the scaled floating point value. The string is no more than 80 characters in length. You can use this string to display units (e.g., rpm) along with the signal data.
Data type:
Long Name: Unit
Class: XNET Signal
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application