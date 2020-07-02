From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

StartBit

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 11, 2020

Starting position in the frame payload. The range is 0 (lowest bit in the first byte) to 63 (highest bit in the last byte) for CAN. The range is 0 to 2031 for FlexRay. This property is required.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Start Bit

Class: XNET Signal

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics