Scaling offset used to convert bits in frame payload to/from scaled floating point units. The scaling offset is the B in the linear scaling formula AX+B, where X is the raw data, and A is the scaling factor.
Data type:
Long Name: Scaling Offset
Class: XNET Signal
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application