ConfigStatus

Configuration Status returns an NI-XNET error code. You can pass the value to the Simple Error Handler VI error code input to convert the value to a text description (on message output) of the configuration problem.

By default, incorrectly configured signals in the database are not returned from the XNET Frame Signals property because they cannot be used in the bus communication. You can change this behavior by setting the XNET Database ShowInvalidFromOpen? property to True. When a signal configuration status becomes invalid after the database is opened, the signal still is returned from the XNET Frame Signals property even if ShowInvalidFromOpen? is False.

The following are examples of invalid signal configuration: