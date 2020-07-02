XNET Session Class

Application Protocol Returns the application protocol that the session uses.

Auto Start? Automatically starts the output session on the first call to XNET Write.

Cluster Returns the cluster (network) used with XNET Create Session.

Database This property returns the database used with the XNET Create Session.

ListSigs Returns the list of frames in the session.

ListFrms Returns the list of frames in the session.

PayldLenMax Maximum payload length of all frames in this session, expressed as bytes (0-254). This property applies only to Frame sessions.

Protocol Returns the protocol that the interface in the session uses.

Mode Returns the session mode (ring) you provided this mode when you created the session.

NumInList Returns the number of frames or signals in the session's list. This is a quick way to get the size of the List of Frames or List of Signals property.

NumPend Returns the number of values (frames or signals) pending for the session.

NumUnused Returns the number of values (frames or signals) unused for the session. If you get this property prior to starting the session, it provides the size of the underlying queue(s).

ResampRate Rate used to resample frame data to/from signal data in waveforms.

QueueSize For output sessions, queues store data passed to XNET Write and not yet transmitted onto the network. For input sessions, queues store data received from the network and not yet obtained using XNET Read. For most applications, the default queue sizes are sufficient. You can write to this property to override the default.

Frame Filter Pcap Filter: Sets the filter string to be applied on packets received on this stream. The format uses industry-standard packet filter syntax.

Ethernet:Logging:Mode Enables or disables logging.

Ethernet:Logging:Filepath Specifies the path to the file in which you want to log data. The file must use the .pcap extension.

Ethernet:Logging:Operation Specifies the operation used to create the log file.

Ethernet:Number of Frames Received This is a cumulative count of frames received by the session while started.

Ethernet:Source MAC Address Auto? Configures whether the output session automatically uses the MAC Address property as the source MAC address in transmitted frames.

Frame:Active Provides access to properties for a specific frame running within the session. Writing this property sets the active frame for subsequent properties in the Frame category.

Frame:Output Queue Update Frequency Determines how often the NI-XNET firmware notifies the driver of frames being consumed from the output queue.

Frm.SkipNCyclic When set to a nonzero value N, this property causes the next N cyclic frames to be skipped.

Frame:CAN:Start Time Offset Specifies the amount of time that must elapse between the session being started and the time that the first frame is transmitted across the bus. This is different than the cyclic rate, which determines the time between subsequent frame transmissions.

Frame:CAN:Transmit Time Specifies the amount of time that must elapse between subsequent transmissions of a cyclic frame.

Frame:LIN:Transmit N Corrupted Checksums When set to a nonzero value, this property causes the next N number of checksums to be corrupted.

Frame:SAE J1939:Address Filter Defines a filter for the source address of the PGN transmitting node. You can use this property when multiple nodes with different addresses are transmitting the same PGN. This property can be used only in input sessions.

Intf.BaudRate64 Sets the CAN, FlexRay, or LIN interface baud rate. The default value for this interface property is the same as the cluster's baud rate in the database.

Intf.BusErrToInStrm? Configures the hardware to place a CAN or LIN bus error frame into the Stream Input queue after it is generated.

Intf.EchoTx? Determines whether Frame Input or Signal Input sessions contain frames that the interface transmits.

Intf.IOName Returns a reference to the interface used to create the session.

Intf.OutStrmList Provides a list of frames for use with the replay feature (Interface:Output Stream Timing property set to Replay Exclusive or Replay Inclusive).

Intf.OutStrmListById Provides a list of frames for use with the replay feature.

Intf.OutStrmTimng The Output Stream Timing property configures how the hardware transmits frames queued using a Frame Output Stream session.

Intf.StartTrigToInStrm? Configures the hardware to place a start trigger frame into the Stream Input queue after it is generated.

Intf.CAN.ExtTcvrCfg Enables you to configure XS series CAN hardware to communicate properly with your external transceiver.

Intf.CAN.FdBaudRate64 Sets the fast data baud rate for CAN FD+BRS CAN:I/O Mode. The default value for this interface property is the same as the cluster's FD baud rate in the database.

Intf.CAN.IoMode Indicates the I/O Mode the interface is using: CAN (0), CAN FD (1), or CAN FD + BRS (2).

Intf.CAN.LstnOnly? Determines whether the CAN interface transmits any information to the CAN bus.

Intf.CAN.PendTxOrder Configures how the CAN interface manages the internal queue of frames: As Submitted (0) or By Identifier (1).

Intf.CAN.SingShot? Determines whether the CAN interface retries failed transmissions.

Intf.CAN.Term Configures the onboard termination of the NI-XNET interface CAN connector (port) to be Off or On. CAN hardware can have different termination requirements;, and the Off and On values have different meanings.

Intf.CAN.TcvrState Configures the CAN transceiver and CAN controller states, such as such as whether the transceiver is asleep or communicating.

Intf.CAN.TcvrType Enables you to set the transceiver type for XNET hardware that provides a software-selectable transceiver type.

Intf.CAN.TxIoMode Specifies the I/O Mode the interface uses when transmitting a CAN frame.

Intf.CAN.FdIsoMode Indicates whether the interface is working in the ISO CAN FD standard or non-ISO CAN FD standard.

Intf.CAN.EdgeFilter When this property is enabled, the CAN hardware requires two consecutive dominant time quanta (tq) to detect an edge for hard synchronization.

Intf.CAN.TxPause Indicates whether the CAN hardware pauses before transmitting the next frame.

Intf.CAN.DisProtExcHdlng Indicates whether default protocol exception handling is disabled and the CAN hardware transmits an error frame instead.

Intf.Enet.Adjust Applies a positive or negative phase adjustment, in nanoseconds, to the local time that is used to timestamp Ethernet frames.

Intf.Enet.IpV4Addr Indicates the IPv4 address that is configured on the XNET interface in the network by the OS stack.

Intf.Enet.MacAddr Indicates the MAC address that uniquely identifies the XNET Interface in the network. This MAC address applies to the endpoint as well as the OS stack.

Intf.Enet.OpStat Indicates the operational status of the interface (that is, communicating or not).

Intf.Enet.OsAdapterName Returns the name of this XNET session's Ethernet interface as represented in the OS. On XNET Ethernet products, each port can be accessed as an XNET interface or by using an operating system API for Ethernet.

Intf.Enet.OsAdapterDesc Returns the description of this XNET session's Ethernet interface as represented in the OS. On XNET Ethernet products, each port can be accessed as an XNET interface or by using an operating system API for Ethernet.

Intf.Enet.PhySt Indicates the master/slave state that the interface is using for the Ethernet PHY.

Intf.Enet.PortMode Indicates the hardware connectivity for the port.

Intf.Enet.LinkSpeedConf Indicates the link speed that is configured for the Ethernet interface. This property is configured using NI-MAX or the System Configuration property Link Speed Configured.

Intf.Enet.LinkSpeed Indicates the current link speed on the interface or shows if the link is down.

Intf.Enet.JumboFrames Indicates the jumbo frame setting for the interface. You can configure this property using NI-MAX or the System Configuration Jumbo Frames property in LabVIEW.

Intf.Enet.St.CtrNames Returns the name of each Ethernet statistics property supported by XNET.

Intf.Enet.St.CtrValues Returns the counter value of each Ethernet statistics property supported by XNET.

Intf.Enet.St.RxBytes Count of the number of bytes (octets) received. The count for each frame is its frame length. Bad frames are counted in addition to good frames.

Intf.Enet.St.RxGood Count of error-free frames received.

Intf.Enet.St.RxBad Count of frames received with an error detected by the Ethernet MAC and/or PHY.

Intf.Enet.St.TxBytes Count of the number of bytes (octets) transmitted. The count for each frame is its frame length.

Intf.Enet.St.TxGood Count of error-free frames transmitted.

Intf.Enet.Ept.RxFilter Each frame that is received by the interface is forwarded to either the XNET endpoint or the OS stack (not both). This property configures zero, one, or two identification elements (filters) for this forwarding decision.

Intf.Enet.Ept.TxBandw Configures the maximum bandwidth for the credit-based shaper algorithm specified in IEEE Std 802.1Q, which is used for all transmissions from the endpoint.

Intf.Enet.Time.Prot Specifies the time synchronization protocol that the clock is using.

Intf.Enet.Time.ProtEn? Enables (runs) or disables the time synchronization protocol.

Intf.Enet.Time.BMCA? Enables (runs) the Best Master Clock Algorithm (BMCA) of the time synchronization Protocol.

Intf.Enet.Time.OffMaster Provides the positive or negative offset in time between this clock and the grandmaster.

Intf.Enet.Time.ClkID This property uniquely identifies the clock in the network.

Intf.Enet.Time.ClkCls Provides the traceability of time or frequency distributed by the clock when it is the grandmaster. The value for this property is an integer.

Intf.Enet.Time.ClkAccy Indicates the accuracy of the hardware clock (e.g., oscillator) distributed by the clock when it is the grandmaster.

Intf.Enet.Time.ClkOffVar Provides an estimate of the precision of the timestamping that the clock uses for the protocol.

Intf.Enet.Time.Pri1 The best master clock algorithm (BMCA) uses this property as the first comparison to determine the grandmaster. Lower values take precedence.

Intf.Enet.Time.Pri2 The best master clock algorithm (BMCA) uses this property as a secondary comparison, after comparing the properties for clock quality, and before using Clock ID as a tie-breaker. Lower values take precedence.

Intf.Enet.Time.StepsGM Indicates the number of steps that this clock is removed from the grandmaster. For example, if there is a single Ethernet cable that connects this clock to the grandmaster, this property returns the value 1.

Intf.Enet.Time.GMClkID This property provides the Clock ID of the currently selected grandmaster for this clock.

Intf.Enet.Time.GMClkCls Provides the Clock Class of the currently selected grandmaster for this clock.

Intf.Enet.Time.GMClkAccy Provides the Clock Accuracy of the currently selected grandmaster for this clock.

Intf.Enet.Time.GMClkOffVar Provides the Clock Offset Scaled Log Variance of the currently selected grandmaster for this clock.

Intf.Enet.Time.GMPri1 Provides the Priority1 property of the currently selected grandmaster for this clock.

Intf.Enet.Time.GMPri2 Provides the Priority2 property of the currently selected grandmaster for this clock.

Intf.Enet.Time.Adjust When this clock is the grandmaster (that is, the Grandmaster Clock ID equals the Clock ID ), a write of this property applies a positive or negative adjustment to the time distributed to the network. This can be used to align network time with another timescale.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.PortStConf Configures the Port State when BMCA Enabled? is False. Valid values are Master and Slave.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.PortSt Provides the current state of the port.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.PropDly Provides the propagation delay for the Ethernet cable between this clock and its neighboring clock.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.PropDlyConf Configures the Propagation Delay when Pdelay Enabled? is False. If Pdelay Enabled? is True, the value in this property is ignored.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.PropDlyTh Sets the threshold for the Propagation Delay property.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.Pdly? Enables the exchange of Pdelay (peer-to-peer delay) messages, as a means of measuring Propagation Delay.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.PdlyIntvlConf If the Pdelay Enabled? property is True, this property configures the interval between successive transmissions of the Pdelay_Req message by this port.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.PdlyIntvl If the Pdelay Enabled? property is True, this property provides the current interval used for successive transmissions of the Pdelay_Req message by this port.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.SyncIntvlConf If Port State is Master, this property configures the interval between successive transmissions of the sync message by this port.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.SyncTmout If Port State is Slave, this property configures the number of sync intervals to wait without receiving a sync message before assuming that the neighboring Master is no longer available and that the best master clock algorithm (BMCA) needs to run, if enabled.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.AnnIntvlConf If Announce Transmit Enabled? is True, this property provides the current interval used for successive transmissions of the announce message by this port.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.AnnIntvl If Announce Transmit Enabled? is True, this property provides the current interval used for successive transmissions of the announce message by this port.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.AnnTx? Enables the transmit of announce messages, which provide properties of this port as a potential grandmaster.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.AnnTmout If Port State is Slave, this property configures the number of announce intervals to wait without receiving an announce message before assuming that the neighboring Master is no longer available and that the best master clock algorithm (BMCA) needs to run, if enabled.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.AScap? Returns True if the neighboring port is running the protocol according to the requirements in the standard; it returns False otherwise.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.Sync? Indicates whether the clock using the time synchronization protocol is successfully synchronized to other clocks in the network.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.SyncStat Provides the current synchronization status of the time synchronization protocol.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.St.CtrNames Returns the name of each Ethernet statistics property supported by XNET.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.St.CtrValues returns the counter value of each Time Sync Port statistics property supported by XNET.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.St.RxSync A count of the number of Sync messages received.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.St.RxAnn A count of the number of announce messages received.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.St.RxPDReq A count of the number of Pdelay_Req messages received.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.St.TxSync A count of the number of Sync messages transmitted.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.St.TxAnn A count of the number of announce messages transmitted.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.St.TxPDReq A count of the number of Pdelay_Req messages transmitted.

Intf.FlexRay.AccStartRng Range of clock deviation allowed for startup frames during node integration. Expressed in microticks (0–1875).

Intf.FlexRay.AlwHltClk? Controls the transition of the interface to the POC:halt-state due to a clock synchronization errors (boolean).

Intf.FlexRay.AlwPassAct Number of consecutive even/odd cycle pairs that must have valid clock correction terms before the FlexRay node can transition from the POC: normal-passive to the POC: normal-active state. The property is expressed as the number of even/odd cycle pairs, with values of 0–31.

Intf.Flexray.AutoAslpWhnStp? Specifies whether the FlexRay interface (node) automatically places the FlexRay transceiver and controller into sleep when the interface is stopped.

Intf.FlexRay.ClstDriftDmp Local cluster drift damping factor used for rate correction. The range for the property is 0–20 MT.

Intf.FlexRay.Coldstart? Indicates whether the FlexRay interface operates as a coldstart node on the cluster (boolean).

Intf.FlexRay.ConnectedChs This property specifies the channel(s) that the FlexRay interface (node) is physically connected to. The default value of this property is all channels available on the cluster.

Intf.FlexRay.DecCorr Specifies the value used to calculate the difference between primary time reference point and secondary time reference point (for clock synchronization). Expressed in microticks (14-143).

Intf.FlexRay.DelayCompA Specifies the value that the XNET FlexRay interface (node) uses to compensate for reception delays on channel A.

Intf.FlexRay.DelayCompB Specifies the value that the XNET FlexRay interface (node) uses to compensate for reception delays on channel B.

Intf.FlexRay.KeySlotID Specifies the FlexRay slot number from which the NI-XNET FlexRay interface transmits a startup frame, during the process of integration with other cluster nodes. The default value of this property is 0 (no startup frame).

Intf.FlexRay.LatestTx Number of the last minislot in which a frame transmission can start in the dynamic segment (0-7981). This property is read-only, because it is calculated using the frames in the dynamic segment that you specify for transmit.

Intf.FlexRay.ListTimo Specifies the upper limit for the startup listen timeout and wakeup listen timeout. Expressed in microticks (1284–1283846).

Intf.FlexRay.MacInitOffA Specifies the number of macroticks between the static slot boundary and the following macrotick boundary of the secondary time reference point based on the nominal macrotick duration. Applies to channel A only. Expressed in macroticks (2-72).

Intf.FlexRay.MacInitOffB Number of macroticks between the static slot boundary and the following macrotick boundary of the secondary time reference point based on the nominal macrotick duration. Applies to channel B only. Expressed in macroticks (2-72).

Intf.FlexRay.MaxDrift Specifies the maximum drift offset between two nodes that operate with unsynchronized clocks over one communication cycle. Expressed in microticks (2-1923).

Intf.FlexRay.MicInitOffA Specifies the number of microticks between the closest macrotick boundary described by the Macro Initial Offset Ch A Interface property and the secondary time reference point. Applies to channel A only. Expressed in microticks (0-240).

Intf.FlexRay.MicInitOffB Number of microticks between the closest macrotick boundary described by the Macro Initial Offset Ch B Interface property and the secondary time reference point. Applies to channel B only. Expressed in microticks (0-240).

Intf.FlexRay.Microtick Duration of a microtick, expressed in microseconds.

Intf.FlexRay.NullToInStrm? Indicates whether the Frame Input Stream session should return FlexRay null frames from XNET Read >.

Intf.FlexRay.OffCorr Provides the maximum permissible offset correction value, expressed in microticks. The offset correction synchronizes the cycle start time.

Intf.FlexRay.OffCorrOut Specifies the magnitude of the maximum permissible offset correction value. Expressed in microticks (5-15266).

Intf.FlexRay.RateCorr Provides the rate correction value. Expressed in microticks. The rate correction synchronizes frequency. This property is read-only.

Intf.FlexRay.RateCorrOut Specifies the magnitude of the maximum permissible rate correction value. Expressed in microticks (2-1923).

Intf.FlexRay.SampPerMicro Specifies the number of samples per microtick.

Intf.FlexRay.Sleep Use the Sleep property to change the NI-XNET FlexRay interface sleep/awake state and optionally to initiate a wakeup on the FlexRay cluster.

Intf.FlexRay.SingSlotEn? Configures whether the FlexRay interface (node) should enter single slot mode following startup (boolean).

Intf.FlexRay.StatisticsEn? Configures whether to enable reporting of FlexRay error statistics.

Intf.FlexRay.SymToInStrm? This property indicates whether the Frame Input Stream Mode session should return FlexRay symbols from XNET Read.

Intf.FlexRay.SyncChAEven Returns an array of sync frames (slot IDs) transmitted or received on channel A during the last even cycle.

Intf.FlexRay.SyncChAOdd Returns an array of sync frames (slot IDs) transmitted or received on channel A during the last odd cycle.

Intf.FlexRay.SyncChBEven Returns an array of sync frames (slot IDs) transmitted or received on channel B during the last even cycle.

Intf.FlexRay.SyncChBOdd Returns an array of sync frames (slot IDs) transmitted or received on channel B during the last odd cycle.

Intf.FlexRay.SyncStatus This property returns the status of sync frames since the interface (enumeration) start.

Intf.FlexRay.Term Controls termination at the NI-XNET interface (enumeration) connector (port).

Intf.FlexRay.WakeupCh Specifies the channel the FlexRay interface (node) uses to send a wakeup pattern.

Intf.FlexRay.WakeupPtrn Specifies the number of repetitions of the wakeup symbol that are combined to form a wakeup pattern when the interface enters the POC:wakeup-send state (2-63).

Intf.LIN.BreakLen Determines the length of the serial break used at the start of a frame header (schedule entry). The value is specified in bit-times.

Intf.LIN.DiagP2min The minimum time (in seconds) between reception of the last frame of the diagnostic request message and transmission of the response for the first frame in the diagnostic response message by the slave.

Intf.LIN.DiagSTmin Sets the minimum time (in seconds) the interface places between the end of transmission of a frame in a diagnostic message and the start of transmission of the next frame in the diagnostic message.

Intf.LIN.Master? Specifies the role of the NI-XNET LIN interface the network: master (True) or slave (False). The default value is False.

Intf.LIN.OutStrmSlvRspListByNAD Provides a list of NADs for use with the replay feature ( Interface:Output Stream Timing property set to Replay Exclusive or Replay Inclusive).

Intf.LIN.Schedules Provides the list of schedules for use when the NI-XNET LIN interface acts as a master ( Interface:LIN:Master? is True).

Intf.LIN.Sleep Changes the sleep/awake state for the NI-XNET LIN interface, and can be used to change remote node (ECU) sleep/awake states.

Intf.LIN.StrtWoPwr? Configures whether a LIN session is allowed to start without bus power applied to the interface. The default value is False.

Intf.LIN.Term Configures the NI-XNET interface LIN connector (port) onboard termination.

Intf.LIN.NoRespToInStrm? Configures the hardware to place a LIN No Response frame in the Stream Input queue after it is generated.

Intf.LIN.ChecksumToInStrm? Configures the hardware to place the received checksum for each LIN data frame into the Event ID (Info) field. The default value is False.

Intf.SrcTerm.StartTrigger Specifies the name of the internal terminal to use as the interface Start Trigger. The data type is NI Terminal (DAQmx terminal).

J1939.Address The J1939 node address that this session uses to read and write address specific frames.

J1939.Busy Indicates that the J1939 session temporarily does not accept long messages.

J1939.ECU Assigns a database ECU to this session.

J1939.NodeName The J1939 Node Name associated with this session. This is usually assigned as content of the J1939:ECU property, but can be read out or overridden manually.

J1939.MaxReptCTS Maximum number of CTS repetitions for the J1939 Transport Protocol.

J1939.NumPktsRecv Maximum number of data packets that can be received in one block at the responder node for the J1939 Transport Protocol.

J1939.NumPktsResp Maximum number of packets transmitted in a block for the J1939 Transport Protocol.

J1939.IncludeDestAddrInPGN Include the J1939 destination address (PDU1 PS field) when matching received frames to database frames.

J1939.HoldTimeTh Modifies the Hold Time Timeout value at the responder node.

J1939.RespTimeTrSD Modifies the Device Response Time value for specific destination messages (TP.CM_RTS/CTS messages).

J1939.RespTimeTrGD Modifies the Device Response Time value for global destination messages (TP.CM_BAM messages).

J1939.TimeoutT1 Modifies the timeout T1 value for the responder node.

J1939.TimeoutT2 Modifies the timeout T2 value at the responder node.

J1939.TimeoutT3 Modifies the timeout T3 value at the originator node.