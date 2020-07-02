J1939.TimeoutT4

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Modifies the timeout T4 value at the originator node.
This value is the maximum gap between the TP.CM_CTS hold message and the next TP.CM_CTS message, in seconds. This property is related to handling the transport protocol. Default value is 1.05 s.
Data type:
Long Name: SAE J1939:Timing:Timeout T4
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application