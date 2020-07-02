From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

J1939.TimeoutT4

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Modifies the timeout T4 value at the originator node.

This value is the maximum gap between the TP.CM_CTS hold message and the next TP.CM_CTS message, in seconds. This property is related to handling the transport protocol. Default value is 1.05 s.

spd-note-note
Note

This property applies to only the CAN J1939 application protocol.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: SAE J1939:Timing:Timeout T4

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

