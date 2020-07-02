Assigns a database ECU to this session.
Setting this property changes the node address and J1939 64-bit ECU name of the session to the values stored in the database ECU object. Changing the node address starts an address claiming procedure, as described in the SAE J1939:Node Address property.
Data type:
Long Name: SAE J1939:ECU
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Write
Changing the node address causes NI-XNET to start the interface; you must set any properties that are to be set before the interface starts before changing the node address. Also, note that setting the node address does not start the session. J1939 traffic is not retained by an input session until XNET Start or XNET Read are explicitly called.
You can assign the same ECU to multiple sessions running on the same CAN interface (for example, CAN1). All sessions with the same assigned ECU represent one J1939 node.
If multiple sessions have been assigned the same ECU, setting the SAE J1939:Node Address property in one session changes the address in all sessions with the same assigned ECU running on the same CAN interface.
For more information, refer to the SAE J1939:Node Address property.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application