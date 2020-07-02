From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Table Of Contents

Intf.StartTrigToInStrm?

Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Configures the hardware to place a start trigger frame into the Stream Input queue after it is generated.

A Start Trigger frame is generated when the interface is started. The start trigger frame is especially useful if you plan to log and replay CAN data.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:Start Trigger Frames to Input Stream?

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

