Intf.StartTrigToInStrm?

Configures the hardware to place a start trigger frame into the Stream Input queue after it is generated.
A Start Trigger frame is generated when the interface is started. The start trigger frame is especially useful if you plan to log and replay CAN data.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Start Trigger Frames to Input Stream?
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application