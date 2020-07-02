Intf.OutStrmTimng

The following table lists the accepted values:

Enumeration Value Immediate 0 Replay Exclusive 1 Replay Inclusive 2

When you configure this property to be Immediate, frames are dequeued from the queue and transmitted immediately to the bus. The hardware transmits all frames in the queue as fast as possible.

When you configure this property as Replay Exclusive or Replay Inclusive, the hardware is placed into a Replay mode. In this mode, the hardware evaluates the frame timestamps and attempts to maintain the original transmission times as the timestamp stored in the frame indicates. The actual transmission time is based on the relative time difference between the first dequeued frame and the time contained in the dequeued frame.

When in one of the replay modes, you can use the Interface:Output Stream List property to supply a list. In Replay Exclusive mode, the hardware transmits only frames that do not appear in the list. In Replay Inclusive mode, the hardware transmits only frames that appear in the list. Using these modes, you can either emulate an ECU (Replay Inclusive, where the list contains the frames the ECU transmits) or test an ECU (Replay Exclusive, where the list contains the frames the ECU transmits), or some other combination. You can replay all frames by using Replay Exclusive mode without setting any list.

Runtime Behavior

When the hardware is in a replay mode, the first frame received from the application is considered the start time, and all subsequent frames are transmitted at the appropriate delta from the start time. For example, if the first frame has a timestamp of 12:01.123, and the second frame has a timestamp of 12:01.456, the second frame is transmitted 333 ms after the first frame.

If a frame's time is identical or goes backwards relative to the first timestamp, this is treated as a new start time, and the frame is transmitted immediately on the bus. Subsequent frames are compared to this new start time to determine the transmission time. For example, assume that the application sends the hardware four frames with the following timestamps: 12:01.123, 12:01.456, 12:01.100, and 12:02.100. In this scenario, the first frame transmits immediately, the second frame transmits 333 ms after the first, the third transmits immediately after the second, and the fourth transmits one second after the third. Using this behavior, you can replay a logfile of frames repeatedly, and each new replay of the file begins with new timing.

A frame whose timestamp goes backwards relative to the previous timestamp, but still is forward relative to the start time, is transmitted immediately. For example, assume that the application sends the hardware four frames with the following timestamps: 12:01.123, 12:01.456, 12:01.400, and 12:02.100. In this scenario, the first frame transmits immediately, the second frame transmits 333 ms after the first, the third transmits immediately after the second, and the fourth transmits 544 ms after the third.

When a frame with a Delay Frame frame type is received, the hardware delays for the requested time. The next frame to be dequeued is treated as a new first frame and transmitted immediately. You can use a Delay Frame with a time of 0 to restart time quickly. If you replay a logfile of frames repeatedly, you can insert a Delay Frame at the start of each replay to insert a delay between each iteration through the file.

When a frame with a Start Trigger frame type is received, the hardware treats this frame as a new first frame and uses the absolute time associated with this frame as the new start time. Subsequent frames are compared to this new start time to determine the transmission time. Using a Start Trigger is especially useful when synchronizing with data acquisition products, so that you can replay the first frame at the correct time relative to the start trigger for accurate synchronized replay.

Special Considerations for LIN

Only LIN interface as Master supports stream output. You do not need to set the interface explicitly to Master if you want to use stream output. Just create a stream output session, and the driver automatically sets the interface to Master at interface start.

You can use immediate mode to transmit a header or full frame. You can transmit only the header for a frame by writing the frame to stream output with the desired ID and an empty data payload. You can transmit a full frame by writing the frame to stream output with the desired ID and data payload. If you write a full frame for ID n to stream output, and you have created a frame output session for frame with ID n, the stream output data takes priority (the stream output frame data is transmitted and not the frame output data). If you write a full frame to stream output, but the frame has not been defined in the database, the frame transmits with Enhanced checksum. To control the checksum type transmitted for a frame, you first must create the frame in the database and assign it to an ECU using the LIN specification you desire (the specification number determines the checksum type). You then must create a frame output object to transmit the response for the frame, and use stream output to transmit the header. Similarly, to transmit n corrupted checksums for a frame, you first must create a frame object in the database, create a frame output session for it, set the transmit n corrupted checksums property, and then use stream output to transmit the header.

Regarding event-triggered frame handling for immediate mode, if the hardware can determine that an ID is for an event-triggered frame, which means an event-triggered frame has been defined for the ID in the database, the frame is processed as if it were in an event-triggered slot in a schedule. If you write a full frame with event-triggered ID, the full frame is transmitted. If there is no collision, the next stream output frame is processed. If there is a collision, the hardware executes the collision-resolving schedule. The hardware retransmits the frame response at the corresponding slot time in the collision resolving schedule. If you write a header frame with an event-triggered ID and there is no collision, the next stream output frame is processed. If there is a collision, the hardware executes the collision-resolving schedule.

You can mix use of the hardware scheduler and stream output immediate mode. Basically, the hardware treats each stream output frame as a separate run-once schedule containing a single slot for the frame. Transmission of a stream output frame may interrupt a run-continuous schedule, but may not interrupt a run-once schedule. Transmission of stream output frames is interleaved with run-continuous schedule slot executions, depending on the application timing of writes to stream output. Stream output is prioritized to the equivalent of the lowest priority level for a run-once schedule. If you write one or more run-once schedules with higher-than-lowest priority and write frames to stream output, all the run-once schedules are executed before stream output transmits anything. If you write one or more run-once schedules with the lowest priority and write frames to stream output, the run-once schedules execute in the order you wrote them, and are interleaved with stream output frames, depending on the application timing of writes to stream output and writes of run-once schedule changes.

In contrast to the immediate mode, neither replay mode allows for the concurrent use of the hardware scheduler, and an error is reported if you attempt to do so. Event-triggered frame handling is different for the replay modes. If the hardware can determine that an ID is for an event-triggered frame, which means an event-triggered frame has been defined for the ID in the database, the frame is transmitted as if it were being transmitted during the collision-resolving schedule for the event triggered frame. The full frame is transmitted with the Data[0] value (the underlying unconditional frame ID), copied into the header ID. If a frame cannot be found in the database, it is transmitted with Enhanced checksum. Otherwise, it is transmitted with the checksum type defined in the database.

The reply modes provide an easy means to replay headers only, full frames only, or some mix of the two. For either replay mode, the header for each frame is always transmitted and the slot delay is preserved. For replay inclusive, if you want only to replay headers, leave the Interface:Output Stream List property empty. To replay some of the responses, add their frames to Interface:Output Stream List. For frames that are not in Interface:Output Stream List, you are free to create frame output objects for them, for which you can change the checksum type or transmit corrupted checksums.

There is another consideration for the replay of diagnostic slave response frames. Because the master always transmits only the diagnostic slave response header, and a slave transmits the response if its NAD matches the one transmitted in the preceding master request frame, an array of frames for replay might include multiple slave response frames (each having the same slave response header ID) transmitted by different slaves (each having a different NAD value in the data payload). If you are using inclusive mode, you can choose not to replay any slave response frames by not including the slave response frame in Interface:Output Stream List. You can choose to replay some or all of the slave response frames by first including the slave response frame in Interface:Output Stream List, then including the NAD values for the slave responses you want to play back, in Interface:LIN:Output Stream Slave Response List By NAD. In this way, you have complete control over which slave responses are replayed (which diagnostic slaves you emulate). Replay of a diagnostic master request frame is handled like replay of any other frame; the header is always transmitted. Using the inclusive mode as an example, the response may or may not be transmitted depending on whether or not the master request frame is in Interface:Output Stream List.

Restrictions on Other Sessions

When you use Immediate mode, there are no restrictions on frames that you use in other sessions.

When you use Replay Inclusive mode, you can create output sessions that use frames that do not appear in the Interface:Output Stream List property. Attempting to create an output session that uses a frame from the Interface:Output Stream List property results in an error. Input sessions have no restrictions.

When you use Replay Exclusive mode, you cannot create any other output sessions. Attempting to create an output session returns an error. Input sessions have no restrictions.