Intf.OutStrmListById

This property serves the same purpose as Interface:Output Stream List, in that it provides a list of frames for replay filtering. This property provides an alternate format for you to specify the frames by their CAN arbitration ID or LIN unprotected ID. The property's data type is an array of unsigned 32-bit integer (U32). Each integer represents a CAN or LIN frame's identifier, using the same encoding as the Raw Frame Format.

Within each CAN frame ID value, bit 29 (hex 20000000) indicates the CAN identifier format (set for extended, clear for standard). If bit 29 is clear, the lower 11 bits (0–10) contain the CAN frame identifier. If bit 29 is set, the lower 29 bits (0–28) contain the CAN frame identifier. LIN frame ID values may be within the range of possible LIN IDs (0-63).