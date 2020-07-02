Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Intf.OutStrmList

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Provides a list of frames for use with the replay feature (Interface:Output Stream Timing property set to Replay Exclusive or Replay Inclusive).

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:Output Stream List

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

In Replay Exclusive mode, the hardware transmits only frames that do not appear in the list. In Replay Inclusive mode, the hardware transmits only frames that appear in the list. For a LIN interface, the header of each frame written to stream output is transmitted, and the Exclusive or Inclusive mode controls the response transmission. Using these modes, you can either emulate an ECU (Replay Inclusive, where the list contains the frames the ECU transmits) or test an ECU (Replay Exclusive, where the list contains the frames the ECU transmits), or some other combination.

This property's data type is an array of XNET Frame from a database. When you are using a database file such as CANdb FIBEX or AUTOSAR, each XNET frame uses the string name. If you are not using a database file or prefer to specify the frames using CAN arbitration IDs or LIN unprotected IDs, you can use Interface:Output Stream List By ID instead of this property.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

