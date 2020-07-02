Intf.OutStrmList

In Replay Exclusive mode, the hardware transmits only frames that do not appear in the list. In Replay Inclusive mode, the hardware transmits only frames that appear in the list. For a LIN interface, the header of each frame written to stream output is transmitted, and the Exclusive or Inclusive mode controls the response transmission. Using these modes, you can either emulate an ECU (Replay Inclusive, where the list contains the frames the ECU transmits) or test an ECU (Replay Exclusive, where the list contains the frames the ECU transmits), or some other combination.

This property's data type is an array of XNET Frame from a database. When you are using a database file such as CANdb FIBEX or AUTOSAR, each XNET frame uses the string name. If you are not using a database file or prefer to specify the frames using CAN arbitration IDs or LIN unprotected IDs, you can use Interface:Output Stream List By ID instead of this property.